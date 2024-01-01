Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Powerful Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Powerful Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

A9N-MULTI

Powerful Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

(0)
A9N-MULTI

Included Accessories

Included Accessories

Powerful Cordless Freedom

Powerful Cordless Freedom

Removable washable filters, one touch thumb control, extendable pipe and ergonomic design.

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

AEROSCIENCE
AEROSCIENCE is the name given to LG's air flow vacuum technology that utilises powerful mini whirlwinds of air to separate out dust particles.


The LG Inverter Motor rotates at high speed, creating rapid air flow inside the vacuums cyclone chambers.
Watch Video

Power Drive Nozzle™

Power Drive Nozzle™

The direct drive motor inside the Power Drive Nozzle™ rotates the roller while vacuuming to help provide effective particle pick up.*
Power Drive Nozzle™ Watch Video

*Multi-Surface Power Drive Nozzle™ shown.

Quick and Easy Battery Change

Quick and Easy Battery Change

The interchangeable and rechargeable batteries are easy to swap. Simply push the buttons on both sides and slip the battery in or out.

*Actual run time may vary when using attachments and depending on the operating environment and setting.

Charging and Storage Options

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in three different ways: Wall-mount mode, Floor-standing mode and Compact mode.

Thumb Touch Control

Thumb Touch Control

On, Off and power levels including ‘Turbo' mode are easy to select with the touch of a thumb.

Height Adjustable and Ergonomically Balanced

Height Adjustable and Ergonomically Balanced

The telescopic pipe is adjustable to 4 different lengths for added versatility and the Opti-balanced Handle™ has been ergonomically designed to provide comfort and reduce muscle effort while vacuuming.
Height Adjustable and Ergonomically Balanced Watch video
5 Step Filtration System

5 Step Filtration System

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles
5 Step Filtration System Watch Video

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

Removable and Washable Filters

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

Easy filter cleaning

Empty the dust bin by pushing the dust bin release button.

Easy roller removal

Remove the cleaning roller by turning the bottom lever and sliding the roller from the housing.

Easy emptying

Separate the filter from the body by turning the exhaust cover, without disassembling the vacuum.

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

The CordZero can be used with a variety of cleaning attachments like the Combination Tool and Crevice Tool to make getting into all those hard to reach places a breeze.*
Cleaning Versatility and Accessories Watch Video

*See model specifications below for accessories included in the sales pack.

Key Feature

  • Power Drive Nozzle™ for Effective Particle Pick Up
  • One Touch Control
  • 5 Step Filtration System
  • Dual PowerPack™ for up to 100min Run Time
  • 3 Ways to Store and Charge
  • Removable and Washable Filters

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSIONS
260 x 1120 x 270
CAPACITY
0.44L
KEY FEATURE 1
Power Drive Nozzle™ for Effective Particle Pick Up
KEY FEATURE 2
One Touch Control

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Bohemian Red

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone®

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    3 (PreFilter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Bohemian Red

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091435965

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2

  • Battery Type

    LithiumIon

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    210

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles

    50

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    730 x 336 x 293

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone®

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    3 (PreFilter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    Yes

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    Yes

  • Mattress Tool

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Empty Cycle Time (s)

    3000

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.