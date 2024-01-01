We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Powerful Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).
*Multi-Surface Power Drive Nozzle™ shown.
*Actual run time may vary when using attachments and depending on the operating environment and setting.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
Easy roller removal
Remove the cleaning roller by turning the bottom lever and sliding the roller from the housing.
*See model specifications below for accessories included in the sales pack.
Key Feature
-
Power Drive Nozzle™ for Effective Particle Pick Up
-
One Touch Control
-
5 Step Filtration System
-
Dual PowerPack™ for up to 100min Run Time
-
3 Ways to Store and Charge
-
Removable and Washable Filters
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Bohemian Red
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
3 (PreFilter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Bohemian Red
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091435965
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2
-
Battery Type
LithiumIon
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
210
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles
50
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
730 x 336 x 293
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
3 (PreFilter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
Yes
-
Mattress Tool
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Yes
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Empty Cycle Time (s)
3000
