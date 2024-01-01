We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K Blu-ray Player
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
Ultra HD Blu-ray
Yes
-
UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE
Yes
-
Blu-ray
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-Rom/-R/RE
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
BD Profile
6.0
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS
-
Video Decoding
MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC (H.264)/VC-9/H.265 (HEVC)/Xvid/MKV/AVC Rec/AVCHD/M4V/WMV/3GP/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/DAT
-
HDR Video Decoding
HDR-10
-
Surround Sound Decoding
LPCM/Dolby Digital/Dolby Atmos/Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby TrueHD/DTS/DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Music Decoding
MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
-
Photo Decoding
JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF/PNG/MPO
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
REC.2020/BT709
Yes/Yes
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaling
Up to 2160p 4K Ultra HD
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
-
NTSC <-> PAL Conversion
Yes
-
HDR → SDR Conversion
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Smart Share
Yes (DLNA)
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Movies, Photos and Music)
-
SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)
Yes
-
Photo Slideshow to music
Yes
-
Screen Saver
Yes
CONNECTION
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
430mm x 46mm x 211mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
471mm x 83mm x 310mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
1.9kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
2.5kg
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.