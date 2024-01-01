Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4K Blu-ray Player

UBK80

4K Blu-ray Player

All Spec

DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES

  • Ultra HD Blu-ray

    Yes

  • UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE

    Yes

  • Blu-ray

    Yes (Region B)

  • BD-Rom/-R/RE

    Yes

  • DVD ± R/RW

    Yes (Region 4)

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes (Region 4)

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • BD Profile

    6.0

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS

  • Video Decoding

    MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC (H.264)/VC-9/H.265 (HEVC)/Xvid/MKV/AVC Rec/AVCHD/M4V/WMV/3GP/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/DAT

  • HDR Video Decoding

    HDR-10

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    LPCM/Dolby Digital/Dolby Atmos/Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby TrueHD/DTS/DTS-HD Master Audio

  • Music Decoding

    MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC

  • Photo Decoding

    JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF/PNG/MPO

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

  • REC.2020/BT709

    Yes/Yes

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaling

    Up to 2160p 4K Ultra HD

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

  • NTSC <-> PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • HDR → SDR Conversion

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Smart Share

    Yes (DLNA)

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Movies, Photos and Music)

  • SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)

    Yes

  • Photo Slideshow to music

    Yes

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

CONNECTION

  • HDMI Output

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    430mm x 46mm x 211mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    471mm x 83mm x 310mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    1.9kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    2.5kg

WARRANTY

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

