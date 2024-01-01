We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Styler Steam Clothing Care System® with ThinQ® - 5 Garment in Forest Green
Designed for a Better Life
Shake Off Fine Dust & Smooth Away Wrinkles
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Video used for illustrative purposes only.
*Styler door is not transparent.
Helps Reduce Odours, Adds Freshness
It shows that you can take care of your clothes refreshingly through Styler.
Refresh Hard-to-Wash Items with Ease
It shows props such as teddy bears and bags between the Styler steam.
*School uniform course available for downloaded through the LG ThinQ® app.
There is a styler and clothes hanger in the dressing room.
Gentle Dry
A person carring some knit sweters dried well.
Freshly Pressed Pants Every Day
Quick and easy care for your pants.
It shows a Styler door open that a pants is set on the crease care part of the door inside.
This image shows a mobile phone with a Styler and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Control LG Styler remotely with the LG ThinQ® app, check the remaining cycle time, and get cycle completion notifications.
The man is looking at his cell phone.
Add New Care Cycles
Use LG ThinQ® app to download new cycles for specific fabrics.
The woman is looking at her cell phone, and her clothes are hanging on the styler.
*Cycle Download available through the LG ThinQ®. LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit https://lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Key Feature
-
Refresh, Deodorise, Helps Reduce Wrinkles and Exposure to Allergens
-
Delicate Clothing Care
-
Vanquish Odours with the Power of Steam
-
ThinQ®, Remotely Start or Monitor
-
Easy installation – no required plumbing
