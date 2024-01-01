Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Styler Steam Clothing Care System® with ThinQ® - 5 Garment in Forest Green

Styler Steam Clothing Care System® with ThinQ® - 5 Garment in Forest Green

The front view.

Designed for a Better Life

Gentle Dust Removal

Designed to Care for Clothes

Gentle Dry

Smart Clothing Care

Shake Off Fine Dust & Smooth Away Wrinkles

LG's Moving Hanger helps to shake out fine dust and wrinkles from clothes.

Vệ sinh quần áo mà không gây hư hại

Designed to Care for Clothes

Refresh, Deodorise, Helps Reduce Wrinkles and Exposure to Allergens

Upgrade your laundry room with the Styler. Refresh clothes between washes. Helps reduce odours and feel at ease by reducing exposure to allergens* with the power of steam.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Video used for illustrative purposes only.
*Styler door is not transparent.

desktop

Helps Reduce Odours, Adds Freshness

Have an item that can't go in the wash? Helps reduce odours using a sanitisation or refresh cycle.

It shows that you can take care of your clothes refreshingly through Styler.

*Please refer to the owners manual for a full list of items that can be used in the styler.

It shows that you can take care of your clothes refreshingly through Styler.

Refresh Hard-to-Wash Items with Ease

Easily refresh hard-to-wash items without using harsh chemicals.

It shows props such as teddy bears and bags between the Styler steam.

Easy Care for Daily Student Outfits

School Uniform Care

Keep Uniforms and School Blazers Fresh

LG Styler's TrueSteam™ helps keep school uniforms* fresh and neat, free of odours and wrinkles.

*School uniform course available for downloaded through the LG ThinQ® app.

Care for your Favorite Clothes Easily

Delicate Care

Enjoy an easy daily refresh for the clothes you love, even those that are difficult to care for.

There is a styler and clothes hanger in the dressing room.

desktop

Gentle Dry

By using a low heat to dry, the Styler reduces the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creases.

A person carring some knit sweters dried well.

Freshly Pressed Pants Every Day

Keep pant creases looking crispy while reducing general wrinkling.
Quick and easy care for your pants.

It shows a Styler door open that a pants is set on the crease care part of the door inside.

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Smart Clothing Care

Smart Control, Smart Life

ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features with your Styler that lets you remotely start or monitor progress. You can also track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles*

This image shows a mobile phone with a Styler and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

desktop

Connect and Control from Anywhere

Control LG Styler remotely with the LG ThinQ® app, check the remaining cycle time, and get cycle completion notifications.

The man is looking at his cell phone.

Add New Care Cycles

Use LG ThinQ® app to download new cycles for specific fabrics.

The woman is looking at her cell phone, and her clothes are hanging on the styler.

*Cycle Download available through the LG ThinQ®. LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit https://lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

SPEC SHEET

Key Feature

  • Refresh, Deodorise, Helps Reduce Wrinkles and Exposure to Allergens
  • Delicate Clothing Care
  • Vanquish Odours with the Power of Steam
  • ThinQ®, Remotely Start or Monitor
  • Easy installation – no required plumbing
All Spec

What people are saying

