9kg Eco Hybrid Condenser Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

9kg Eco Hybrid Condenser Dryer

TD-C901H

9kg Eco Hybrid Condenser Dryer

(0)
LG TD-C901H - 9kg Eco Hybrid Condenser Dryer
All Spec

FEATURES

  • Dry Capacity

    9kg

  • Motor Type

    Induction Motor

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Temperature Control

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED (Time Remaining, Status Indicator, Clean Filter, Empty Water)

  • Control Panel

    Touch Panel

  • Sensor Dry Option

    Yes

  • Door Type

    Transparent

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Dry Method

    Condenser (Heat Pump)

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Anti-Crease

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    3~19 hours

  • Interior Drum Light

    Yes

  • Favourite

    Yes

  • Door Opening Size

    350mm

  • Self Cleaning

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Drying Sensors

    Yes (Temperature Sensor x 4, Moisture Sensor x 1, Door Open Sensor x 1, Water Sensor x 1, Filter Sensor x 1)

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LCD (Time Remaining, Status Indicator, Clean Filter, Empty Water)

PERFORMANCE

  • Drying Time (Eco Mode)

    34.5mins per kg (Approx)

  • Noise

    60.5dB

ACCESSORIES

  • Stacking Kit

    Yes

  • Drying Rack

    Yes

  • Steam Connecting Hose

    Yes

  • Steam Y Connector

    Yes

DRYING PROGRAMS

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Steam Hygiene

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabrics

    Yes

  • Bulky Items

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

DRYING OPTIONS

  • Eco Hybrid

    Yes (Eco/Speed)

  • Static Shield

    Yes

  • Easy Iron

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes (Timed Cycles)

  • Less Time

    Yes (Timed Cycles)

RATINGS

  • Energy Rating

    6 Stars

  • Energy Consumption

    170kWh/52 uses

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit Only (WxHxD)

    595mm x 850mm x 680mm

  • Weight

    62kg

GENERAL

  • Warranty

    2 Years Parts & Labour

