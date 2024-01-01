We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Eco Hybrid Condenser Dryer
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Dry Capacity
9kg
-
Motor Type
Induction Motor
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Temperature Control
Yes
-
Display Type
LED (Time Remaining, Status Indicator, Clean Filter, Empty Water)
-
Control Panel
Touch Panel
-
Sensor Dry Option
Yes
-
Door Type
Transparent
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Dry Method
Condenser (Heat Pump)
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Anti-Crease
Yes
-
Time Delay
3~19 hours
-
Interior Drum Light
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Door Opening Size
350mm
-
Self Cleaning
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
Drying Sensors
Yes (Temperature Sensor x 4, Moisture Sensor x 1, Door Open Sensor x 1, Water Sensor x 1, Filter Sensor x 1)
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Display Type
LCD (Time Remaining, Status Indicator, Clean Filter, Empty Water)
PERFORMANCE
-
Drying Time (Eco Mode)
34.5mins per kg (Approx)
-
Noise
60.5dB
ACCESSORIES
-
Stacking Kit
Yes
-
Drying Rack
Yes
-
Steam Connecting Hose
Yes
-
Steam Y Connector
Yes
DRYING PROGRAMS
-
Wool
Yes
-
Steam Hygiene
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Mixed Fabrics
Yes
-
Bulky Items
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
DRYING OPTIONS
-
Eco Hybrid
Yes (Eco/Speed)
-
Static Shield
Yes
-
Easy Iron
Yes
-
More Time
Yes (Timed Cycles)
-
Less Time
Yes (Timed Cycles)
RATINGS
-
Energy Rating
6 Stars
-
Energy Consumption
170kWh/52 uses
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit Only (WxHxD)
595mm x 850mm x 680mm
-
Weight
62kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
2 Years Parts & Labour
