10kg/6kg Front Load Washer Dryer Combo with Steam

10kg/6kg Front Load Washer Dryer Combo with Steam

WVC9-1410W

10kg/6kg Front Load Washer Dryer Combo with Steam

(0)
WVC9-1410W

AI Direct Drive - Intelligent Fabric Care

AI Direct Drive - Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.
What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*For Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Washer and Dryer in One

Washer and Dryer in One

This large capacity machine combines a 10kg washer with a 6kg dryer for the convenience of doing your laundry from start to finish in a single appliance.
TurboClean™360˚1

TurboClean™360˚

With 4 water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a half load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.
Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

Steam™

Reduce Allergens with the ‘Allergy Care' Cycle

Use the ‘Allergy Care' cycle and the Steam™ feature when you need washing results for clothing and bedding where sensitivities to allergens such as dust mites, bacteria and pollen exist.

Reduce Allergens with the ‘Allergy Care' Cycle

Up to 99.9% Allergen Removal

Up to 99.9% Allergen Removal

Designed for Durability

The tempered glass door front and stainless steel internal clothing lifters are two examples of the thought and quality materials built into this LG washer.

Designed for Durability

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

The LG direct drive motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

TWINWash Compatible

This front load washer dryer combo, when combined with the TWINWash® Mini, forms the LG TWINWash® system*. Ideal for washing two loads at the same time.

TwinWash Compatible

*TWINWash® Mini not available separately. Cold water wash only.

ThinQ®

ThinQ® technology puts this washer dryer combo in a class of its own. Intelligent features let you remotely start or monitor your washer dryer. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles.*

ThinQ®

*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app is required for Remote Start, Usage History & Notifications.

Key Feature

  • 10kg Front Load Washer and 6kg Dryer Combo in One
  • Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Technology
  • 39 minute wash with TurboClean 360
  • Reduce Allergens with Steam Cycles
  • Outstanding Wash with 6 Motion Wash Technology
  • Remotely Start and Monitor Wash Progress with ThinQ®

Summary

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600 x 850 x 605
CAPACITY
10Kg Washer / 6Kg Dryer
ENERGY RATING
39 minute wash with TurboClean 360
THINQ
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Technology

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 605

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    6

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quick 14

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboClean 39

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes (319 Hours)

  • Display Type

    Digital Display

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Washer Dryer Combo

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 605

  • Product Weight (kg)

    74

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

