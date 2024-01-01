We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg/6kg Front Load Washer Dryer Combo with Steam
*For Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
Reduce Allergens with the ‘Allergy Care' Cycle
Designed for Durability
*2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
TWINWash Compatible
This front load washer dryer combo, when combined with the TWINWash® Mini, forms the LG TWINWash® system*. Ideal for washing two loads at the same time.
TwinWash Compatible
*TWINWash® Mini not available separately. Cold water wash only.
ThinQ®
ThinQ® technology puts this washer dryer combo in a class of its own. Intelligent features let you remotely start or monitor your washer dryer. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles.*
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app is required for Remote Start, Usage History & Notifications.
Key Feature
-
10kg Front Load Washer and 6kg Dryer Combo in One
-
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Technology
-
39 minute wash with TurboClean 360
-
Reduce Allergens with Steam Cycles
-
Outstanding Wash with 6 Motion Wash Technology
-
Remotely Start and Monitor Wash Progress with ThinQ®
Summary
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 605
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
6
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Quick 14
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboClean 39
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes (319 Hours)
-
Display Type
Digital Display
FEATURES
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Washer Dryer Combo
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
TurboWash
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 605
-
Product Weight (kg)
74
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
What people are saying
