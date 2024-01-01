We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 17kg WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer
Intelligent Washer and Dryer Solution
The LG WashTower™ is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel.
Available in White or Black Steel.
Designed to Care for What You Wear
Easy Reach Control Panel
*Overseas model shown and Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*AI DD® available for Cotton cycle only.
*For Cotton cycles only.
*LG ThinQ® app required. Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection.
Condenser with Convenient Cleaning
Key Feature
-
All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer Solution
-
Large Capacity 17kg Washer and 10kg Dryer
-
10 Star Energy Rated Heat Pump Dryer
-
TurboClean 360 – 39 minute Rapid Wash Cycle (Washer only)
-
AI Direct Drive – Intelligent Fabric Care (Washer only)
-
Smart Pairing
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Type
WashTower™
-
Finish
Black Steel
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Body Type
Single Body
-
Easy Reach Control Panel
Yes
-
Lid / Door Material
Tempered Glass
-
Tinted Glass
Yes
-
Safety Lock
Yes
-
Trim Colour
Chrome
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes (Dual Filter)
-
Drum Light
Yes
WASH PERFORMANCE
-
Capacity
17kg
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
-
Maximum Spin Speed
1000RPM
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Turbo Clean™
Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)
-
6 Motion® Wash
Yes
-
A.I. Direct-Drive™
Yes (Cotton)
-
Steam
Yes (Steam+)
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Lifters
Yes
-
Dispensers
Detergent / Softener / Pre-Wash
-
Inlets
Hot & Cold
-
Auto-Balance
Yes
DRY PERFORMANCE
-
Capacity
10kg
-
Drying Method
Condenser
-
Heat Source
Heat Pump
-
Motor Type
Inverter Motor
-
Compressor Type
Twin-Rotary Inverter Compressor
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
754mm x 802mm x 1997mm
-
Unit Width (mm)
700
-
Unit Depth (mm)
770
-
Unit Height (mm)
1900
-
Unit Weight
156kg
PROGRAMS
-
Programs
Washer: Cotton, Duvet, Wool, Hygiene (95°C)
Dryer: Cotton, Duvet, Wool, Bedding Refresh
-
Quick Cycle
Washer: Yes (3kg)
Dryer: Yes (1.5kg)
-
Download Cycle¹
Washer: Yes
Dryer: Yes
-
Tub Clean / Drum Clean
Washer: Yes
Dryer: Yes
-
Child Lock
Washer: Yes
Dryer: Yes
WASH OPTIONS
-
Variable Spin Speed
5 Levels (Low to High)
-
Variable Temperature
60, 40, 30, Cold
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Wash
Pre Wash, Intensive, Medium
-
Rinse
Up to 5 Times
-
Steam
Yes
-
Turbo Clean™
Yes
DRY OPTIONS
-
Dry Mode
Eco, Normal, Turbo
-
Dry Level
Yes
-
Manual Dry
70, 60, 50, 40, 30mins
-
Prepare to Dry
Yes
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Refresh
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
LG ThinQ®
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Functions¹
Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Auto Learner
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor / Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor / Compressor (parts only).
COMPLIANCE
-
EAN
8806091297266
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 656kWh / 365 Uses
Dry: 122kWh / 52 Uses
-
Energy Rating
Wash: 4 Star
Dry: 10 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
174L
-
WELS Water Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Wash: Cotton, Intensive Wash, Rinse 3, High Spin, 40°C, Turbo Clean ON
Dry: Cotton, Normal, Cupboard
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimer
¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ™ application.
