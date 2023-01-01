About Cookies on This Site

Comience a trabajar con una conexión simple y fácil

LG One: Quick Share es una solución inalámbrica para compartir pantalla disponible a través de LG webOS Signage *, unidad de transmisión USB para PC (SC-00DA) y su aplicación. Con One: Quick Share, simplemente puede compartir la pantalla de su PC personal con LG Signage con una configuración inicial fácil de usar, así como disponibilidad para administrar las funciones básicas de LG Signage*.

People are having a meet by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with a large signage on the wall.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
* Uno: Quick Share puede no estar disponible en ciertos productos.
** Volumen, Modo de imagen, Brillo automático, Temporizador de presentación, Agenda / Nota se pueden configurar en LG One: Aplicación para PC Quick Share.
Simply plug in and unplug USB dongle device into a device makes ready to pairing.
FÁCIL DE COMENZAR

Emparejamiento fácil

Conecte los dispositivos dongle tipo USB a LG Signage para el emparejamiento automático y desconéctelos. Con solo hacerlo, estos dos están listos para conectarse entre sí.

* Se puede conectar una señalización a un total de 4 dispositivos de llave de tipo USB.

After pairing, you can share a screen with LG Signage by simply plugging a USB dongle device into the personal PC. This image shows a person is holding the USB dongle and try to connect it to the PC.
FÁCIL DE COMENZAR

Conecta y reproduce

Simplemente comparta la pantalla de su PC personal con LG Signage conectando el dispositivo de llave USB en la PC después de emparejarlo con Signage.

* Por primera vez, la PC personal debe instalar el software de monitoreo One: Quick Share conectando el dispositivo de llave.

SoftAP function makes it easy for USB dongle device and signage to be connected without additional transceiver.
FÁCIL DE USAR

Wi-Fi integrado

Con la función SoftAP en LG Signage, el dispositivo USB dongle y Signage se pueden conectar y usar fácilmente sin un transceptor adicional.

* LG Signage necesita configurar Soft AP habilitado en el menú de red en la aplicación de configuración.

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE VALOR AÑADIDO

Configuración sin control remoto

Sin un control remoto, puede ajustar los valores de configuración predeterminados de la señalización (volumen, modo de imagen, brillo automático, etc.) en la aplicación para PC One: Quick Share, así como editar aún más la agenda / nota, la configuración de presentación que se muestra en Office Modo reunión.

One:Quick Share PC application allows to adjust the settings of the signage without remote control. And the signage on the wall shows one example of the Office Meeting Mode which users can set from the app.

* La configuración sin función de control remoto está habilitada cuando el USB Dongle está emparejado con LG Signage y conectado a la PC.
** Los usuarios pueden habilitar el modo de reunión de oficina en el menú de configuración EZ de la señalización.
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE VALOR AÑADIDO

Administrador de pantalla

El organizador de reuniones con privilegios de administrador puede administrar las pantallas compartidas en la señalización. Puede cambiar el orden de las pantallas divididas, dejar de compartir la pantalla o incluso seleccionar la pantalla entre otras pantallas conectadas.

Meeting organizer is free to control several screens shared in the signage. So this image shows that the LG Signage screen has the same order of the split screen which the user with the admin privileges sets on the One:Quick Share App.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

LISTA DE MODELOS COMPATIBLES(A PARTIR DE ENERO DE 2021)

Señalización estándar

65 ”/ 55” / 49 ”UH7F
65” / 55 ”/ 49” / 43 ”UH5F (-H)
65” / 55 ”/ 49” / 43 ”UM3DG
86” / 75 ”/ 65” / 55 ”/ 50 "/ 43" UL3G

UNO: QUICK SHARE

Cambio de usuario

Vista dividida

Sí (máx. 4 pantallas)

Modo de administrador

Control de señalización

Sonar

Solo Windows

DONGLE USB HW(SC-00DA)

SO integrado

Linux

UPC

Cortex TM de cuatro núcleos -A7

Memoria interna

eMMC (4 GB), DDR3 (512 MB)

Wifi

IEEE 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac (Máx.30 m disponible)

Video

H.264

Conectividad

USB 2.0 tipo A (1)

Tamaño (W × H × D)

63,8 × 63,8 × 13,5 mm / cable USB (85,5 mm)

Peso

46 g

El consumo de energía

2,0 W (típico), 2,5 W (máx.)

Temperatura / humedad de funcionamiento

0 ℃ a 40 ℃ / 0% a 85%

ESPECIFICACIÓN DE PC RECOMENDADA

Soporte del sistema operativo

Windows 7 SP1 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 64 bits
macOS 10.11 / 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 bits

UPC

Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (o versión posterior)
Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (o versión posterior)
AMD Rygen 1st Generation (o versión posterior)

Memoria

8 GB ↑

Data Sheets

extensión : pdf
LG OneQuick Share_Datasheet(low)_SC-00DA_211101.pdf
Descargar

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.