About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V 5

Es una solución integrada que combina tecnologías avanzadas para edificios de gran altura. Proporciona la máxima eficiencia energética al tiempo que minimiza los costos operativos y su control de detección dual detecta la humedad y la temperatura.

MULTI_V_5_01

MULTI V 5

El Multi V 5, junto con las unidades interiores de potente purificación de aire y ventilación eficiente, le permite a usted y a su edificio respirar aire limpio y fresco como el de un bosque.

Características Solución de aplicación Gama de modelos
Características
Contacto

MULTI-V-5_02_SP_Re

Eficiencia máxima

La unidad MULTI V 5 garantiza la mejor eficiencia energética del mundo mediante tecnologías innovadoras.

MULTI_V_5_03_SP

Control de detección doble

El control de detección doble detecta la temperatura y la humedad para un funcionamiento económico y confortable.

Control de carga inteligente

  • Administra la carga de refrig. detectando la temp. y humedad para aumentar la eficiencia energética.

Refrigeración agradable

  • Ayuda a mantener la operación en modo refrig. a nivel intermedio, sin detenerse entre operaciones.

     

  •  

  •  

Calefacción mejorada

  • Aumento del tiempo de calefacción con retraso del descongelado del intercambiador de calor.

     

MULTI_V_5_05_SP

Compresor Inverter de última generación

El compresor con tecnología Inverter de última generación mejora la eficiencia energética y la fiabilidad del compresor.

Cojinete mejorado con PEEK

  • El cojinete mejorado con PEEK (polieteretercetona) aumenta la durabilidad y fiabilidad del compresor a través del material lubricante y la forma refinada.

Inyección de vapor

  • El efecto de compresión de dos etapas proporciona una operación de calefacción eficiente en condiciones de baja temperatura.

     

  •  

  •  

Gestión eficiente del aceite

  • El sensor de aceite ejecuta la operación de recuperación de aceite solo si es necesario para aumentar la eficiencia del compresor. Además, equilibra y gestiona el nivel de aceite en ambos compresores.

     

  •  

  •  

HiPOR™

  • La tecnología HiPOR ™ (retorno de aceite a alta presión) reduce la pérdida de energía mediante el retorno directo del aceite.

     

H%26A-AS-Multi-V-5-07-Desktop

La solución óptima de calidad del aire de alta eficiencia

Instale LG ERV junto con Multi V 5 y disfrute de una ventilación que ahorra energía. ERV reacciona a las temperaturas exteriores y los niveles de CO2 para proporcionar calefacción y refrigeración más eficientes.

MULTI_V_5_07_SP

Gran capacidad con instalación flexible

Con mejoras en las piezas centrales, la unidad exterior única MULTI V 5 puede proporcionar una gran capacidad de hasta 26 Hp. Esto permite un uso flexible del espacio al reducir el área de instalación y disminuir significativamente el peso total instalado.

Tecnología biomimética

  • Los ventiladores nuevos aumentan el flujo de aire hasta un 10％ y reducen el consumo hasta un 20％.

     

  •  

  •  

Aumento la tasa del flujo aire

  • La cubierta extendida ofrece mayor intercambio de calor para aumentar la veloc. del flujo de aire.

     

  •  

  •  

Intercambiador calor 4 lados

  • Mejora la transferencia de calor hasta un 20％, lo cual mejora la capacidad y el rendimiento.

     

MULTI_V_5_09_SP

Ocean Black Fin

El intercambiador de calor "Ocean Black Fin" exclusivo de LG está diseñado para funcionar incluso en entornos corrosivos.

MULTI_V_5_10_SP

Calefacción continua

Gracias a la función de descongelado retrasado, a través del sensor de humedad, descongelado parcial y la gestión eficiente del aceite, a través del sensor de aceite, se ha mejorado la tecnología de calefacción continua.

La solución óptima de calidad del aire de alta eficiencia

La solución óptima de calidad del aire de alta eficiencia

Instale LG ERV junto con Multi V 5 y disfrute de una ventilación que ahorra energía. ERV reacciona a las temperaturas exteriores y los niveles de CO2 para proporcionar calefacción y refrigeración más eficientes.

MULTI_V_5_11_SP_re

MULTI V 5 es una solución de aplicación para

MULTI_V_5_12_SP_Re_3

Información de compra

Información de compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de compra Más información