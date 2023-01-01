About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V Water IV

LG MULTI V Water IV es un sistema de refrigeración mediante suministro de agua para un funcionamiento altamente eficiente y económico. Esta unidad exterior compacta y ligera permite una instalación flexible.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_01

MULTI V Water IV

Sistema de suministro de agua altamente
eficiente y económico con espacio de
instalación flexible

Características Solución de aplicación Gama de modelos
Características
Consulta para comprar
VRF_Multi-V-Water-IV_02_SP_Re

Sistema económico y altamente eficiente

Gracias al método de enfriamiento mediante suministro de agua, MULTI V Water IV optimiza el rendimiento y asegura el intercambio de calor en edificios altos, permitiendo así un ahorro en electricidad.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_03

Compresor con tecnología Inverter 4ª generación LG

La unidad MULTI V Water IV cuenta con un compresor tipo Scroll Inverter de alta eficiencia con un rango de frecuencia entre 15 Hz y 150 Hz. Este compresor mejora el rendimiento con poca vibración y bajo nivel de ruido.

Compresor velocidad extendida

La respuesta de operación rápida aumenta la eficiencia de rendimiento a carga reducida.

Gestión eficiente del aceite

Se recupera aceite solo cuando es necesario, aumentando la fiabilidad del compresor y la comodidad.

HiPOR™

La pérdida energética se elimina devolviendo el aceite directo al compresor para mejor eficiencia.

Tamaño compacto

El diseño óptimo de la unidad exterior, compacto y liviano, permite una capacidad doble de estiba, lo cual se traduce en un ahorro del 50％ en el espacio de instalación.

Peso ligero

Mayor facilidad de transporte e instalación gracias a una reducción del 13％ en el tamaño de la unidad y una reducción del 15％ en el peso total.

Control de flujo de agua variable (opcional)

LG aplicó un sistema de control de flujo de agua variable para el sistema VRF refrigerado por agua para optimizar el control del flujo de agua en lo que respecta a las condiciones de enfriamiento parcial o carga de calentamiento. Esto permitió disminuir el consumo de energía de la bomba de circulación.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_07_SP

Alta eficiencia bajo cualquier condición externa

Sistema de suministro de agua altamente eficiente y económico con espacio de instalación flexible

VRF_Multi-V-Water-IV_08_SP_Re_1

MULTI V Water IV es una solución para

MULTI_V_Water_IV_09_SP_Re_1

Gama de modelos de la unidad MULTI V Water IV