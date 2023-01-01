About Cookies on This Site

An Image of a sales clerk smiling and giving a customer shopping bags in a clothing store.

Diseñe su tienda para que sea un lugar popular

Diseño y rendimiento óptimos

- Diseño y rendimiento a medida para cada espacio con varias opciones
- Unidades interiores esbeltas y compactas
- Diseño modular con compresor e intercambiador de calor independientes

Ahorro de energía

- Sensor de presencia para ajustar el tiempo y la dirección
- Los residuos de calor de las unidades interiores pueden ser utilizados para el suministro de agua caliente

An outdoor mall with thumbnails of a showroom, a restaurant, a coffee shop, a fast-food restaurant, and a clothing store.

An image of a coffee shop at shopping mall with air conditioning on.

Cafeterías con interiores elegantes

Round Cassette cuenta con un diseño refinado que hace destacar el interior de una tienda.

An image of a restaurant at a shopping mall with air conditioning on.

Grandes restaurantes

El modelo Ceiling Convertible desarrolla una gran velocidad y caudal de aire, y puede proyectar el aire hasta 15 m para enfriar y calentar grandes espacios rápidamente.

An Image of people at a car showroom with air conditioning on.

Salas de exposición con visitas frecuentes

Smart 4 Way Cassette con sensor de presencia permite ahorrar energía al detectar el número de personas y el tipo de espacio, y luego ajustar el tiempo de conducción y la dirección del aire.

Images of someone washing vegetables with hot water and a fast food restaurant interior.

Restaurantes con lavado de agua caliente

El uso de Multi V S junto con Hydro Kit reduce el coste de la energía al reutilizar el calor residual de la unidad interior para el suministro de agua caliente.

An Image of front window of a clothing store from outside viewpoint.

Tiendas de ropa sin suficiente espacio exterior

Multi V M es modular con compresores e intercambiadores de calor independientes, lo que permite instalar una unidad exterior en el interior.

Línea de productos para su espacio de venta al público

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

MULTI V M

MULTI V M

Multi V Indoor units

Unidades interiores Multi V

Hot Water Solution (Hydro Kit)

Solución de agua caliente (Hydro Kit)

Single split

Un único split

Single Packaged

Un solo paquete

Multi Split

Multi Split