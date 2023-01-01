About Cookies on This Site

Unidades Manejadoras de Aire (UMA)

Conozca todos los detalles de las unidades manejadoras de aire UMA de LG y tendrá bajo su control toda la instalación de su sistema de aire acondicionado. Puede combinarla con nuestros equipos de aire acondicionado Multi V de LG para un sistema flexible y completo de gran eficiencia tecnológica.

AHU_feature01_20171124_D_1511944269268

 

 

Solución UTA para MULTI V

Solución flexible de gestión del aire para un clima interior limpio y confortable

Características Gama de modelos Información de compra
Características

Conexión MULTI V-AHU

MULTI V se puede conectar a la bobina DX de una unidad de tratamiento de aire (UTA) para un ambiente con aire acondicionado fresco. Se preparan varias opciones de control para los controladores de LG o DDC suministrados, que pueden contactar con la señal o los protocolos Modbus.

AHU_feature03_20171124_D_1511944396455

 

 

Control del aire de ahorro de energía para todas las necesidades climáticas

DX AHU es la unidad de gestión de aire de bomba de calor combinada con la exclusiva tecnología de la UTA y MULTI V. Como solución nueva, puede proporcionar operaciones de refrigeración, calefacción y refrigeración gratuita para la reducción de energía a través del control del aire en todos los ambientes interiores y exteriores durante todas las estaciones.

AHU_feature04_20171124_D_1511944472109

 

 

Control del aire mediante sensor de temperatura

Al controlar la temperatura del aire interior, los usuarios pueden elegir entre fijar una temperatura interior que coincida con la del aire de suministro o con la del aire de retorno a través del sensor de temperatura.

Solución de aire flexible y Expandible

La UTA puede ser una solución adecuada para varios sitios debido a su flexibilidad de aplicación y a su amplia gama de líneas con modelos de gran capacidad. Se puede conectar a varios dispositivos en campo y su conexión con múltiples controladores de terceros lo convierten en una solución de aire aún más compatible.

unit_06_20171219_D_1513668929921

 

 

Varias opciones de conexiones de control

La UTA se puede conectar a varios enlaces de control como el controlador remoto individual, el sistema de control central LG, el control por contacto a través del contacto directo con el DDC y el control de comunicación Modbus.

AHU_feature07_20171124_D_1511944998027

 

 

Línea

[PC]Inquiry To Buy_1516255102043

 

 

Información de compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de compra MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Descarga de catálogos, folletos y documentos

Título, tamaño Lista de tablas
Tipo de recursos Título Tamaño

Para obtener manuales o materiales relacionados con el apoyo de ingeniería, ve a descarga de recursos

GO