Keep Cool and Save During Summer With LG Inverter Technology

Summer is finally here which means bigger electricity bills. Especially now that more people are staying at home, electronics and appliances are used more often, which can lead to astronomical bills come the end of the month.

One of the best ways to avoid getting shocked with high bills is to take advantage of cutting-edge innovations. Inverter technology, for example, has come a long way in keeping electricity consumption minimal even with extended use. With LG Inverters, you can use appliances to your heart’s desire without worrying too much about breaking the bank.







The secret advantage of LG Inverter motors and compressors over conventional models is precise speed control. Whether it’s a washing machine, refrigerator, air conditioner, or microwave oven, LG Inverters regulate the speed and revolution of motors and compressors depending on the situation, automatically adjusting the speed to maximize output and optimize results with less energy and less noise. Put in plain and simple, you always get to save.

For LG Refrigerators, the technology helps you keep food fresh longer. Inverter technology does a better job by maintaining temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃. This allows you to cook with fresh ingredients every day for your family.

With LG Washing Machines, the innovations let you focus on the wash and worry less. More importantly, you get cleaner clothes for less as well. LG Inverter technology allows washing machines to perform a full wash cycle on a mere 67Wh of power. This is 36 percent less energy than a conventional LG washer, the same amount of electricity required to run a hairdryer for just four minutes! But this doesn’t mean having to sacrifice performance – clothes still come out as clean and as fresh as ever.

For air-conditioning, which will take up most of the consumption during the Summer season, staying cool is also made more efficient. Especially for residential air conditioners, the LG Inverter ensures powerful cooling performance and outstanding energy savings. LG air conditioners consume 70 percent less electricity while providing cooling up to 40 percent faster than typical air conditioners without inverter technology. LG DUAL Inverter Compressor reduces energy use up to 50％. Now your family can enjoy a cool breeze whenever they want while using less electricity.





As proof that LG appliances and its inverter technology provides efficient power consumption, it was also recently tested by Meralco Power Lab and given the orange tag. Meralco’s orange tag acts as a seal of security, approval, and transparency as it gives you a close approximation of the power an appliance uses and the corresponding cost involved. There’s no guesswork and nothing is left to chance. You get to see how much consumption even before making your purchase, giving you an informed decision from the get-go.

