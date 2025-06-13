Innovating for Tomorrow: LG Launches Air Solution Showroom and Academy in Cebu





In a milestone event that highlighted innovation, collaboration, and education, LG officially opened the LG Air Solution Showroom and Academy in Mandaue City, Cebu. The ceremony, held to foster connections with industry professionals, educators, and prospective customers, also marked the launch of a facility dedicated to showcasing LG's latest air solutions.





A ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by LG Philippines Managing Director, Mr. Nakhyun Seong, joined by representatives from SAC dealerships, contractors, and educators from the Cebu Institute of Technology University. Attendees witnessed the unveiling of the new showroom and academy designed to be a hub for showcasing and learning about LG’s latest Air Solution technologies.

Guests were treated to an exclusive first look and guided tour of the state-of-the-art facility featuring LG's latest innovations in air conditioning.

LG Philippines Managing Director, Mr. Nakhyun Seong, expressed his excitement in this milestone event with the opening of the LG Air Solution Showroom and Academy "As a global leader in the HVAC market, LG is privileged to be given the opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise through this academy. With our technologically advanced products, we hope to contribute towards making energy-efficient business solutions more accessible here in Cebu."

Showcasing Innovation: Multi V i and Multi V Water 5

Capturing the attention of attendees with cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance are the Multi V i and Multi V Water 5 systems. These products stand out for their energy efficiency, reliability, and advanced cooling performance — qualities that align with modern needs for sustainable solutions.





The AI-driven Multi V i analyzes user behavior, automatically adjusting to the room’s temperature, occupancy, and humidity for a centralized, energy-efficient, and balanced indoor climate. Designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency, it uses AI Energy Management and Optimized Space Control for powerful performance that adapts in real-time. With a flexible 26HP single-unit capacity, it can scale up to 96HP by combining up to four units, making it highly customizable to meet the needs of any space.





The Multi V Water 5 is an efficient and compact water-cooling system, ideal for flexible installation. Featuring a high-efficiency inverter scroll compressor that operates from 20Hz to 150Hz, it ensures optimal performance with minimal vibration and noise. The system enhances energy efficiency by optimizing heat exchange, particularly in high-rise buildings. Variable Water Flow Control further reduces energy consumption by adjusting the water flow for partial loads. Even in extreme outdoor conditions, the Multi V Water 5 remains a reliable, high-performance solution.

This achievement marks a new chapter in strengthening partnerships and advancing innovation in the HVAC industry, with LG leading the way in energy-efficient solutions for a sustainable future. Life’s Good when innovation drives change, creating a lasting impact on the world.

