LG’s Home Solutions Bring the Future to your Home

The Smart Choice for a Smart Home

Smart appliances have been in the market for a couple of years now, but have they truly lived up to their name? While TVs, speakers, refrigerators, and other home appliances offer a slew of connectivity options, they have to bring something new to the table, otherwise it’s just more of the same. LG Philippines wants to let their products do the talking.

LG’s vision of a truly smart home is powered by its proprietary ThinQ AI technology. “LG ThinQ uses knowledge drawn from data analytics and machine learning algorithms to understand the user’s patterns and preferences,” said InkwunHeo, Managing Director for LG Philippines. “As it adapts and learns from the user’s behavior, LG ThinQ products will ultimately evolve to anticipate the user’s needs and deliver heightened performance.”

All of LG’s newest products have been engineered with the future in mind. Each one is powered by the AI ThinQ technology so that the difference home appliances can communicate with each other to actually offer an indispensable and genuinely helpful system. Artificial Intelligence however, is but just one feature.

To showcase how the new smart devices seamlessly blend with everyday life, LG commissioned new brand ambassadors who come from different backgrounds, proving without a doubt how these appliances are made for everyone.

Steph Zubiri-Crespi, a long time LG loyalist, boasts how the Twin Wash saves her precious time by being able to do two loads simultaneously. She recounted an instance where the “pause” and “add item” function was a lifesaver. Cristalle Belo-Pitt on the other hand, absolutely adores the LG Instaview Door-in-Door refrigerator. Simply knock twice on the sleek glass panel to illuminate the contents inside without opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer. Its modern French door design is an entertainer’s delight with storage options such as the Extra Space compartment for your small or loose items, and a retractable shelf for your taller and oddly-shaped items.

Marco Gumabaoraves about the LG Black Two Door Top Freezer he’s been using as it offers a blend of timeless style with the latest innovations, maximum storage space, advanced digital temperature controls, and exclusive LG technology. While Benj Alves on the other hand, is nostalgic about using the LG Black Turbo Wash 3D as he was used to do everything all by himself, laundry included back when he lived in Guam.

LG’s new smart devices are also perfect for families. Dani Barretto-Panlilio loves the Stacking Washer/Dryer Front Load since it makes sure all of her clothes are clean and safe for her newborn baby. “Everything’s really easier with LG.Another thing is thanks to the use of steam, I’m confident that dustmites, bacteria, or allergens will not get to my baby.” LJ Moreno-Alapag has been juggling 3 kids and household duties so the LG Two Door Top Freezer has been a tremendous help. Thanks to the Multi-Air Flow System, superior humidity and temperature levels are maintained, keeping your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.As far as reliability with Commercial Refs are concerned, funnyman Michael V is all business. To safeguard your investment, all of these refrigerators have a 10-year warranty for its Inverter.

Linear Compressor and the Smart Inverter Compressor, as well as a 2-year warranty for parts & service courtesy of LG.

Acting as the captain navigating the AI ship is LG’s SmartThinQ App. With the App, you can control all of your electronics and home appliances anytime, anywhere with just a touch of a button. With the widest assortment of wi-fi enabled appliances and one app to manage them all, LG makes managing your smart appliances easy. Thanks to the ThinQ AI technology, the more you use your smart appliances, the smarter they get by remembering usage habits to better anticipate your needs.

What exactly can the App do? For starters, you can do your laundry while you’re stuck in a meeting. SmartThinQ technology lets you start and stop wash cycles remotely, get notifications when your laundry is done and receive helpful reminders about scheduled maintenance. In the peak of summer? Use the LG SmartThinQ app on your smartphone to turn on your air conditioner from anywhere, ensuring you arrive to a cool home.

Want to see how a truly smart home works and how all these LG appliances work hand in hand with each other? Visit LG’s interactive installation at Glorietta 2 Activity Center from Nov. 15-17 and the nearest appliance dealers nationwide to experience the smart home of the future today.

###

About LG Electronics

Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products, that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.

For more details, log on to lg.com/ph, like @LGPhilippines on Facebook and follow @LGPhilippines on Instagram.