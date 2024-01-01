We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 9.1ch Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater with Aramid Fiber Speaker
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
3D Blu-ray Home Theater System
-
Amplipier
9.1 Channel 3D Sound
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Mic
2 mic input
-
HDMI - Input
2 HDMI (19 pin standard, Type A)
-
HDMI - Out
1 HDMI Output: (19 pin standard,Type A Version 1.4)
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC HD
Yes
-
Video - M4V
Yes
-
Video - WMV
Yes
-
Video - FLV
Yes
-
Video - 3GP
Yes
-
Video - MP4
Yes
-
Video - MOV
Yes
-
Video - VOB
Yes
-
Video - MPEG1
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio - DTS
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
Audio - DTS HD-Master Audio
Yes
-
Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - Audio - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
Audio - MMA
Yes
-
Audio - AAC
Yes
-
Audio - FLAC
Yes
RADIO
-
FM Radio
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM
-
Main
444 x 65 x 292.5 mm
-
FrontSpeaker
270 x 1300 x 270 mm
-
CenterSpeaker
360 x 81 x 70 mm
-
RearSpeaker
270 x 1300 x 270 mm
-
Subwoofer
251 x 336 x 355 mm
