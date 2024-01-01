Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 9.1ch Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater with Aramid Fiber Speaker

LG 9.1ch Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater with Aramid Fiber Speaker

BH9530TW

LG 9.1ch Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater with Aramid Fiber Speaker

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    3D Blu-ray Home Theater System

  • Amplipier

    9.1 Channel 3D Sound

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Mic

    2 mic input

  • HDMI - Input

    2 HDMI (19 pin standard, Type A)

  • HDMI - Out

    1 HDMI Output: (19 pin standard,Type A Version 1.4)

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVC HD

    Yes

  • Video - M4V

    Yes

  • Video - WMV

    Yes

  • Video - FLV

    Yes

  • Video - 3GP

    Yes

  • Video - MP4

    Yes

  • Video - MOV

    Yes

  • Video - VOB

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG1

    Yes

  • Audio - LPCM

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS HD-Master Audio

    Yes

  • Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - Audio - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • Audio - MMA

    Yes

  • Audio - AAC

    Yes

  • Audio - FLAC

    Yes

RADIO

  • FM Radio

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM

  • Main

    444 x 65 x 292.5 mm

  • FrontSpeaker

    270 x 1300 x 270 mm

  • CenterSpeaker

    360 x 81 x 70 mm

  • RearSpeaker

    270 x 1300 x 270 mm

  • Subwoofer

    251 x 336 x 355 mm

