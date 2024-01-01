Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

CONVENIENCE

  • Portable In

    500 mV (3.5 mm stereo jack)

  • Power Consumption

    18W

TUNER

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • FM Tuning Range

    87.5 MHz to 108.0 MHz

COMPATIBLE IPOD/IPHONE/IPAD

  • iPhone Touch

    Yes

  • iPhone 3GS

    Yes

  • iPhone 3G

    Yes

  • iPhone 4S

    Yes

  • iPhone 4

    Yes

  • iPod Nano

    Yes

  • iPod Classic

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • AC Adapter

    DC 12V --- 1.5 A

DIMENSION(WXHXD)MM

  • Main

    158 x 88 x 67 mm

  • Net Weight

    .57 kg

