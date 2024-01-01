Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar S65TR

S65TR

LG Soundbar S65TR

(0)
Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

*Screen images simulated.
**Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features, even while you watch.

A cozy concert in a living room is playing on the screen. The WOW Interface menu appears as an overlay and the user navigates to soundbar settings.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
*****Please note the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary

Feel the impact of an audio panorama

5.1ch Surround Sound

Captivating sound all around

Become part of the scene with 600W 5.1ch surround sound, a subwoofer, and rear speakers.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Screen images simulated.
**Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary

2ch Rear Speakers

Rear speakers embrace wireless freedom

Install the Rear Speakers anywhere in your space without worrying about wires, thanks to the built-in Wireless Receiver.

*Screen images simulated.
**Rear speakers are connected via wired cables.
***Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary

Sound senses how you like to listen

An LG Soundbar has three different TV screens above it. The one directly above shows a music concert with a woman singing. The TV on the right-hand side shows a news announcer filming a breaking news broadcast outside an ornate building. The TV on the left-hand side shows a still from an action movie with a man in shadow. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a purple diagram of a soundwave.

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.

An LG Soundbar has three different TV screens above it. The one directly above shows a still from an action movie with a car speeding towards a man and woman. The TV on the right-hand side shows shows a music concert with a woman singing. The TV on the left-hand side news announcer filming a breaking news broadcast outside an ornate building. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a blue diagram of a soundwave.An LG Soundbar has three different TV screens above it. The one directly above shows a news announcer filming a breaking news broadcast outside an ornate building. The TV on the right-hand side shows a still from an action movie with a man in shadow. The TV on the left-hand side shows a music concert with a woman singing. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a mint diagram of a soundwave.

*Screen images simulated.
**Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
****Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

ALL LG Soundbars are thoughtfully desinged with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
****Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary

Print

Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    5.1

  • Output Power

    440 W

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    5.1

  • Output Power

    440 W

  • Number of Speakers

    6 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    2.5 kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    2.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    12.56 kg

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    20 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

ACCESSORY

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

