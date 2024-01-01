Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Sound Bar SK1D, 2.0ch, 100W, Adaptive Sound Control, Right sound for any content, Bluetooth Stand by,

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Sound Bar SK1D, 2.0ch, 100W, Adaptive Sound Control, Right sound for any content, Bluetooth Stand by,

SK1D

LG Sound Bar SK1D, 2.0ch, 100W, Adaptive Sound Control, Right sound for any content, Bluetooth Stand by,

(0)
SK1D
Print

All Spec

SOUND MODE

  • ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)

    Yes

  • Night Mode (on/Off)

    Yes

  • Auto sound engine (Default)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off) App

    Yes

  • Tone Control (User EQ) App

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone App (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote

    Yes

  • Sound Sync

    Optical/Bluetooth

  • Automatic Power on/off

    Optical/Bluetooth

  • USB Host

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM, Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • MP3, WMA

    Yes

AMPLIFIER

  • 2.0 Channel

    Yes

  • 100 Watts RMS

    Yes

  • Front Speakers L/R

    50W x 2 (4Ω)

CONNECTIONS

  • Digital Optical In

    (3V (p-p)1), Optical jack

  • Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • Type

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Main

    27W

DIMENSION :(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    950 x 71 x 47

NET WEIGHT:(KG)

  • Main

    2.47

GROSS WEIGHT :(KG)

  • Main

    4.1

Our picks for you