LG Sound Bar SK1D, 2.0ch, 100W, Adaptive Sound Control, Right sound for any content, Bluetooth Stand by,
All Spec
SOUND MODE
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)
Yes
-
Night Mode (on/Off)
Yes
-
Auto sound engine (Default)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off) App
Yes
-
Tone Control (User EQ) App
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote
Yes
-
Sound Sync
Optical/Bluetooth
-
Automatic Power on/off
Optical/Bluetooth
-
USB Host
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM, Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
MP3, WMA
Yes
AMPLIFIER
-
2.0 Channel
Yes
-
100 Watts RMS
Yes
-
Front Speakers L/R
50W x 2 (4Ω)
CONNECTIONS
-
Digital Optical In
(3V (p-p)1), Optical jack
-
Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
-
USB
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
Type
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Main
27W
DIMENSION :(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
950 x 71 x 47
NET WEIGHT:(KG)
-
Main
2.47
GROSS WEIGHT :(KG)
-
Main
4.1
