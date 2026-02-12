About Cookies on This Site

LG XBoom CL65

LG XBoom CL65

CL65
Key Features

  • Powerful 950-Watt Sound
  • Multi Color Lighting
  • Karaoke Star
  • Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link
  • Versatile Connectivity
  • Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync
The image shows a purple gradient background. In the center, the LG XBOOM CL65 stands against the background. Two speakers are displayed, and a receiver is positioned in the middle.

The image shows a purple gradient background. In the center, the LG XBOOM CL65 stands against the background. Two speakers are displayed, and a receiver is positioned in the middle.

Powerful 950-Watt Sound

LG XBOOM CL65 pumps out epic sound with booming bass. Get the party rocking with big beats that fill the room.

The image shows a purple gradient background. Three pairs of LG XBOOM CL65 speakers stand against the background in an arch format.

The image shows a purple gradient background. Three pairs of LG XBOOM CL65 speakers stand against the background in an arch format.

Multi Color Lighting

Colored lights flash in sync with the music to add excitement and atmosphere to parties.
The image shows a blurred background. On the left side of the image, there is a close-up of the receiver's side view, with a hand holding a microphone. The index finger is extended to press the karaoke button.

The image shows a blurred background. On the left side of the image, there is a close-up of the receiver's side view, with a hand holding a microphone. The index finger is extended to press the karaoke button.

Karaoke Star

Singing is easy and enjoyable with a voice canceller to reduce in-track vocals and a key changer that tunes the music to your voice. You can also choose 18 different vocal effects to sing with.

*This function may not apply to some tracks.

The image shows a red vignetted background. Two LG XBOOM CL65 systems are placed on the reflective floor, facing each other.

The image shows a red vignetted background. Two LG XBOOM CL65 systems are placed on the reflective floor, facing each other.

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link

Link two LG XBOOM CL65 systems together wirelessly to increase the output to 1900 watts. This is immense sound for amazing parties.

*Only compatible with other XBOOM speakers that have Wireless Party Link support.

Versatile Connectivity

Choose from a variety of input options including Bluetooth®, 2 USB ports, and FM Radio.

The image shows a close-up of a long white TV table. On the left, an LG TV displays a guitar concert scene. On the right side of the TV, a speaker is placed on the table.

The image shows a close-up of a long white TV table. On the left, an LG TV displays a guitar concert scene. On the right side of the TV, a speaker is placed on the table.

Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync

Connect the CL65 to your LG TV via Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filling sound.

The image shows a white surface with light coming from the left side. Three smartphones are placed on the white surface, and a hand is holding one of them. All smartphones are displaying the Multi Jukebox playlist.

The image shows a white surface with light coming from the left side. Three smartphones are placed on the white surface, and a hand is holding one of them. All smartphones are displaying the Multi Jukebox playlist.

Share the Playlist with Multi Jukebox

Pair up to 3 devices with the CL65 via Bluetooth®. Seamlessly control a playlist with any of them with no interruption to music.

