We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM4350 260 Watt Hi-Fi System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.0 Channel
-
Watts
260 watts RMS / 50,000 PMPO
-
Front Speakers L/R
130Wx2(8Ω)
CONNECTIONS
-
Auxiliary In
1 Auxiliary In
-
Bus Power supply (USB)
2 DC 5V= 2.1 A
-
Portable In
1 Portable In (.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack)
DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
204 x 306 x 272 mm
-
FrontSpeaker
200 x 306 x 200 mm
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.