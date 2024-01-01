Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM RN9

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM RN9

RN9

LG XBOOM RN9

(0)
Print

All Spec

PRODUCT FEATURES

  • Sound

    Dolby Audio
    User EQ / Cluster 1 EQ
    (Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football)
    Special EQ
    (Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

  • Convenience

    Repeat 1/All
    Juke Box
    Suffle
    Skip / Scan- (Fwd/Rev)
    File/Folder search with music playing
    File delete
    Fota
    USB Copy/Direct recording
    Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
    Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
    Multi Bluetooth (Android)
    Party Strobe (App)
    MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
    Wireless Party Link
    Auto Music Play (Android)

  • File Format

    MP3, WMA
    Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Speaker

    System - 2Way 4Speaker
    Tweeter Unit - 1"x2
    Woofer Unit - 8"x2
    Impedance (TW/Woofer) - 8Ω / 3Ω

  • Connections

    USB (2 input)
    Optical input
    Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
    Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
    Bluetooth (4.0)

  • Power Supply

    Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
    Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz
    Watts: 67W

  • Dimension:(W x H x D) mm

    Main: 330 x 1056 x 368

  • Net Weight: (Kg)

    Net: 22.5Kg

  • Gross Weight: (Kg)

    Gross: 26.5Kg

Our picks for you