Helpful Tips
How to Choose a Right Dryer Size
Clothes Dryer, Your Number One Assistant
In the rhythm of modern life, with busy schedules and often compact living spaces, a clothes dryer has become an indispensable assistant. It's more than a machine; it's a solution to the time-consuming chore of laundry, especially for those in apartments or condominiums with limited drying space. A dryer plays a crucial role in getting your clothes, towels, and bedding dry and ready to use, precisely when you need them. Beyond convenience, it also helps eliminate germs, bacteria, and unpleasant odors, fostering a healthier environment for you and your family. To help you make an informed choice, let's explore the different types of dryers available.
Type 1: Ventilation dryer
This is the most traditional type of dryer. It functions by drawing in ambient air, heating it with an electric coil, and tumbling the clothes in the hot air. The resulting moist, hot air is then expelled outside through a flexible hose connected to an external vent. The primary advantage of this simple and robust system is often a more affordable purchase price. However, its main disadvantage is the installation requirement. It must be placed near an external wall where a vent can be drilled, which limits its placement options within the home and often requires professional installation.
Type 2: Portable Venting Dryer
Operating on the same principle as a standard ventilation dryer, the portable version is designed for maximum space efficiency. These compact units are ideal for small apartments, dormitories, or spaces where a full-sized dryer is not feasible. They often work with a foil enclosure or a similar setup to contain the heat. While their portability is a key advantage, their capacity is significantly smaller, making them suitable only for very light and small laundry loads. Consequently, the drying process is considerably slower than with other types.
Type 3: Condensing dryer
A condensing dryer offers much more flexibility as it does not require an external vent. It works like a dehumidifier for your clothes, cooling the hot, moist air from the drum internally. This causes the moisture to condense into water, which is then collected in a removable container or can be plumbed to drain away automatically. Its main advantage is true plug-and-play convenience, allowing it to be installed in any room with good ventilation. On the downside, clothes may sometimes retain a slight hint of moisture compared to vented models. It also releases some warmth into the room, so placing it in a space with good air circulation is recommended for optimal performance.
Type 4: Heat pump dryer
The heat pump dryer is the most advanced and energy-efficient technology available today. It operates in a closed-loop system, conserving and recycling heat rather than venting it out. It uses a refrigerant to efficiently heat the air and remove moisture from the clothes. This process allows it to dry clothes effectively at much lower temperatures, making it significantly gentler on all fabrics—from durable cotton to delicate sportswear. The key advantages are substantial energy savings (often using up to 50% less energy than condenser models), superior fabric care, and reduced environmental impact. While the initial purchase price is higher, it is a long-term investment that pays for itself through lower electricity bills.
Choose the Right Dryer Size for Your Home
Beyond understanding the different types of dryers, choosing the right dryer size for your lifestyle and home is crucial. The correct dryer size not only ensures your clothes dry with maximum efficiency but also saves energy and makes for a seamless installation.
How Many Kilograms Do You Need?
A dryer's capacity is measured in kilograms (kg), which refers to the maximum weight of dry clothes the drum can handle. Selecting the right capacity depends on your household size:
✓ Up to 7 kg: Ideal for singles or couples (1-2 people), this capacity is perfect for daily essentials and fits well in smaller spaces.
✓ 7-9 kg: Suitable for small families (2-3 people), this popular range offers great flexibility for weekly laundry, including some children's clothes and towels.
✓ 10 kg or more: The best choice for larger families (4+ people), this capacity can efficiently handle heavy loads, from multiple bedding sets to king-size duvets.
Space Planning for Dryer Installation
Before you buy, it's essential to measure your space. Standard dryers are typically 60-65 cm in width, 60-70 cm in depth, and 85-90 cm in height. For proper ventilation and to prevent vibration, you should leave at least 5-10 cm of space behind the unit and 2-5 cm on the sides. Also ensure there is enough clearance to open the door fully.
Benefits of a Dryer
The advantages of owning a dryer go beyond simple convenience, fundamentally improving your laundry routine. You can achieve perfectly dry clothes that are ready to wear or store immediately, eliminating clutter from indoor drying racks. This is especially beneficial for those in condominiums, providing a reliable solution regardless of limited space or unpredictable weather. The heat and tumbling action also results in fabrics that are noticeably softer and less stiff than air-dried clothes.
Crucially, a dryer enhances hygiene by using heat to reduce common bacteria and allergens. It also protects your garments from the color fading caused by harsh sunlight and from airborne dust and odors that can cling to clothes when dried outside.
LG Dryer, Innovative Drying that Saves Energy and Time
LG dryers are engineered to maximize these benefits through cutting-edge technology.
The signature DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ provides outstanding energy efficiency and operates with less noise and vibration. Its wider circulation speed range allows you to choose between saving energy with Eco Hybrid™ mode or saving time with Speed mode.
Sensor Dry technology further enhances efficiency and fabric care by detecting moisture and automatically adjusting the drying time, preventing over-drying and heat damage. For superior hygiene, the Allergy Care cycle is certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) to reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites.
All this innovation is backed by a 10-year warranty on the motor and compressor and can be conveniently controlled via the LG ThinQ™ app, making your laundry routine smarter than ever.
FAQ
Q.
How do I choose the right dryer size for my home?
A.
To choose the right dryer size, consider your household size. For singles or couples, a dryer with a capacity of up to 7 kg is ideal. For small families, a 7-9 kg dryer works best, while larger families should opt for dryers with a capacity of 10 kg or more to handle heavier loads.
Q.
Can I install a dryer in a small apartment or condo?
A.
Yes, you can install a dryer in a small apartment or condo. It’s essential to measure your available space first. Standard dryers typically have a width of 60-65 cm, a depth of 60-70 cm, and a height of 85-90 cm. Leave at least 5-10 cm of space behind the unit and 2-5 cm on the sides for proper ventilation.
Q.
What are the benefits of a dryer for apartment living?
A.
A dryer is a great solution for those living in apartments or condos, where space for drying clothes can be limited. It eliminates the need for indoor drying racks and helps you achieve perfectly dry clothes in any weather. Additionally, dryers sanitize clothes, remove bacteria and allergens, and prevent fading from harsh sunlight.
Q.
Can a dryer improve the hygiene of my clothes?
A.
Yes, a dryer, especially one with advanced features like LG's Allergy Care cycle, can improve the hygiene of your clothes. It helps eliminate germs, bacteria, and allergens like dust mites by using heat to sanitize fabrics. This makes it an ideal choice for households with allergy sufferers or anyone looking to enhance their clothes' cleanliness.