How to Choose a Right Dryer Size

A dryer's capacity is measured in kilograms (kg), which refers to the maximum weight of dry clothes the drum can handle. Selecting the right capacity depends on your household size:

✓ Up to 7 kg: Ideal for singles or couples (1-2 people), this capacity is perfect for daily essentials and fits well in smaller spaces.

✓ 7-9 kg: Suitable for small families (2-3 people), this popular range offers great flexibility for weekly laundry, including some children's clothes and towels.

✓ 10 kg or more: The best choice for larger families (4+ people), this capacity can efficiently handle heavy loads, from multiple bedding sets to king-size duvets.