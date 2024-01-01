Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Rollable TV, situated in front of the pond of a luxurious house, showing step-stone bridge (scroll down the page)

SELF-LIT PiXELS make life more artistic

The screen of Rollable TV disappears in front of the pond in the luxury house, revealing the children playing behind

01

SELF-LIT PiXELS bring the best out of your space

Self-lit pixels unlock a new world of design flexibility at its most aesthetic. Since they don't require backlits, LG OLED TVs are afforded unprecedented freedom of design that allows them to be paper-thin or even Rollable.

Three parallel title cards showing rollable, gallery, and wallpaper design TVs, showing aesthetic value in space

A living room with a Rollable TV displaying a waterfall between maple trees, while a woman is walking inside from the terrace

The Rollable Design

Self-lit pixels allow the TV to break free of tradition and take on a completely different design. For the first time in history, instead of TV that doesn't fit in with your living room, there's a TV that appears and disappears as and when you need it

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Full View

Roll out and watch TV whenever you like. It delivers entertainment into your space with style.

Line View

Design your space, just the way you like. When not watching TV, switch your TV to a stylish mode that better fits your needs.

Zero View

The screen disappears without a trace, leaving behind a beautiful piece of art that elevates your interior. Enjoy rich and optimized sound from a remarkably transformed speaker.

The mark of IF Design Award 2020, Reddot winner 2020 best of best

The Gallery Design

The new LG Gallery Design TV eliminates all unnecessary elements and embraces only the essential to create a singular piece of perfection that blends with your wall. It looks like a piece of art from every angle and imbues your space with class.

Side view of a wall-mounted Gallery Design TV showing artwork in the living room, A close-up side view of a wall-mounted Gallery Design TV showing artwork, Full side view of a Gallery Design TV that blends into the wall, showing artwork

*The cable may be visible depending on the installation environment.
*Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
*A TV stand is NOT included with the LG OLED GX. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.

"The GX model is an impressive all-in-one set."

LG Gallery Series (GX) OLED, January 2020

"The most elegant wall-mountable designs we've ever seen"

LG Gallery (GX) OLED TV, January 2020

The mark of IF Design Award 2020, Reddot winner 2020 best of best

The Wallpaper Design

Be swept away by the impressive 3.85mm display and immersive audio. All distracting elements have been removed for a more involved experience, and the paper-thin design becomes one with your wall for an extra touch of style.

Left side view of the wall paper design TV hanging on the wall, Right side view of the wall paper design TV with speakers hanging on the wall

*Measurement based on the 65" Wallpaper TV.
*Included TV-to-AV Box cable is required for operation.
*The power cable and TV-to-AV Box cable may be visible during installation.

An industry legend has much to say

A film of Mario Bellini's interview about design innovation on Rollable TV (play the video)

Architect & Design Legend

Mario Bellini

"..Absence is the highest level of presence."

02

A view you'll appreciate all day

Enjoy optimal viewing conditions, whether it’s a sunny day or dimly lit evening. AI Brightness Control detects ambient light then automatically balances the screen's brightness and color tone in a natural way.

Learn more

Alpha 9 Gen3 AI Processor chip shining with blue graphics on white background, Side-by-side comparison of two women watching the same scene on TV in mirrored rooms with different brightness conditions

*Supported function availability may vary by products or countries.

A large artwork of Gogh's painting along with various thumbnails of gallery mode options underneath

"Hi, LG. Show me a work of art."

Gallery Mode

Turn your home into an art gallery when you're not watching TV. Gallery Mode gives you access to stunningly beautiful collections — famous scenery, paintings, and breathtaking photographs.

*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Hands-free control is supported on LG OLED RX, ZX, WX, GX models.

03

Elevated home comforts

Share and play music, videos, photos and more on the big screen. AirPlay 2 lets you share your content from your Apple devices straight to LG OLED TVs. Apple HomeKit devices can also be controlled with LG OLED TV, and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are always easily accessible.

Learn more

The logo of ThinQ AI

A woman on the couch watching Apple TV+ content using the Apple Homekit on her cell phone (move the slide)

A man is standing in front of TV and ask google assistant to turn off the light

A woman is leaning beside TV, looking out the window and ask alexa about to play her favorite music.

Woman sitting on a chair in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Supported function availability may vary by products or countries.
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

*A TV stand is NOT included with the LG OLED GX. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim wall mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.

