01
SELF-LIT PiXELS bring the best out of your space
Self-lit pixels unlock a new world of design flexibility at its most aesthetic. Since they don't require backlits, LG OLED TVs are afforded unprecedented freedom of design that allows them to be paper-thin or even Rollable.
Three parallel title cards showing rollable, gallery, and wallpaper design TVs, showing aesthetic value in space
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Full View
Roll out and watch TV whenever you like. It delivers entertainment into your space with style.
Line View
Design your space, just the way you like. When not watching TV, switch your TV to a stylish mode that better fits your needs.
The Gallery Design
The new LG Gallery Design TV eliminates all unnecessary elements and embraces only the essential to create a singular piece of perfection that blends with your wall. It looks like a piece of art from every angle and imbues your space with class.
Side view of a wall-mounted Gallery Design TV showing artwork in the living room, A close-up side view of a wall-mounted Gallery Design TV showing artwork, Full side view of a Gallery Design TV that blends into the wall, showing artwork
*The cable may be visible depending on the installation environment.
*Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
*A TV stand is NOT included with the LG OLED GX. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
The Wallpaper Design
Be swept away by the impressive 3.85mm display and immersive audio. All distracting elements have been removed for a more involved experience, and the paper-thin design becomes one with your wall for an extra touch of style.
Left side view of the wall paper design TV hanging on the wall, Right side view of the wall paper design TV with speakers hanging on the wall
*Measurement based on the 65" Wallpaper TV.
*Included TV-to-AV Box cable is required for operation.
*The power cable and TV-to-AV Box cable may be visible during installation.
An industry legend has much to say
02
A view you'll appreciate all day
Enjoy optimal viewing conditions, whether it’s a sunny day or dimly lit evening. AI Brightness Control detects ambient light then automatically balances the screen's brightness and color tone in a natural way.
Alpha 9 Gen3 AI Processor chip shining with blue graphics on white background, Side-by-side comparison of two women watching the same scene on TV in mirrored rooms with different brightness conditions
*Supported function availability may vary by products or countries.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Hands-free control is supported on LG OLED RX, ZX, WX, GX models.
03
Elevated home comforts
Share and play music, videos, photos and more on the big screen. AirPlay 2 lets you share your content from your Apple devices straight to LG OLED TVs. Apple HomeKit devices can also be controlled with LG OLED TV, and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are always easily accessible.
The logo of ThinQ AI
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Supported function availability may vary by products or countries.
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
SELF-LIT PiXELS make life more artistic
*A TV stand is NOT included with the LG OLED GX. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim wall mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately. A TV stand is included with the LG OLED GX in the Japanese market. The slim wall mount bracket can be purchased separately.