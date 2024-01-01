We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV at its most intelligent
AI ThinQ helps you to use your TV in the most convenient way. Control your connected home, and enjoy personalized entertainment through the voice assistant of your choice.
<img data-src="/ph/images/lgoled/thinQ-AI/TV-OLED-ThinQ-AI-01-ThinQ-AI-Desktop.jpg" class="pc lazyloaded" alt="Family in bright living room looking at landscape on wall-mounted TV" src="/ph/images/lgoled/thinQ-AI/TV-OLED-ThinQ-AI-01-ThinQ-AI-Desktop.jpg" data-loaded="true">
Hands-free Voice Control
Just say "Hi, LG"
Now you don't have to look for the remote control to use voice command. Just say, "Hi, LG" and speak as if you would with family or friends to get information or control your smart home appliances. LG AI ThinQ has a deep learning feature, so the more you use it, the better it gets.
Woman lying on a sofa telling TV to lower the temperature with Home Dashboard on the TV screen
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
Do more with more choice
Enjoy enhanced entertainment with limitless choice – the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit – on your AI ThinQ TV.
Wall-mounted TV showing LG OLED AI ThinQ logo on black background
*Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may not be available in some countries.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
The Google Assistant
Do more with your TV
Get help while you watch. Quickly find and play your favorite shows, get answers to things you want to know, and easily control your smart home devices.
Woman watching football on TV with friends and asking the Google Assistant what pizzerias are nearby
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
Amazon Alexa Built-in
Just ask, Alexa does the rest
Speak to Alexa through your LG TV to play music, check weather, control smart home devices, and access more than 100,000 Skills and more. Make your life easier using Alexa routines to link several actions, such as traffic updates, weather reports, and alarms, with one voice command.
Couple sitting on a couch asking Amazon Alexa to add laundry detergent to shopping cart
AirPlay 2
AirPlay lets you do it all
Effortlessly stream, share and mirror your favorite content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Play your favorites from the Apple TV app and other video apps, or view photos right on your LG AI ThinQ TV.
Closeup of hand controlling TV with iPhone and TV showing an Apple TV+ content
*Watch See on Apple TV+ with a subscription.
HomeKit
Your home at your command
Use the Home app or Siri on your Apple devices to easily and securely control your AI ThinQ TV. You can turn your TV on and off, switch inputs, and even change the volume.
Closeup of hand controlling TV with iPhone and TV showing an Apple TV+ content
*Watch Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet on Apple TV+ with a subscription.
Effortlessly control your home
Easily and conveniently control your smart home appliances and make them work together using just your voice.
Wall-mounted TV showing Home Dashboard and home appliance graphic logos underneath
*"Good Morning", "Good Night" are built-in routine. "Movie Night" is an example of user customized routine.
**The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
***IoT devices are listed on the website below, and can be changed without prior notice.,
https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020
Home Dashboard
Your control board for everything connected
Keep everything connected in one place. Monitor and control your smart home devices directly from the LG AI ThinQ TV using the easy and intuitive Home Dashboard.
Wall-mounted TV showing Home Dashboard and home appliance graphic logos underneath
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
**IoT devices are listed on the website below, and can be changed without prior notice.
https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020
LG Routines
Streamline your morning and bedtime routines
By using LG Routines, you can automate your smart home devices. A bedtime routine includes AI ThinQ turning off the lights, turning down the air conditioner, and locking the doors when you say "Good Night."
A woman in bed waking up in the morning (left) and with a baby at night (right)
Fulfill your taste
AI ThinQ TV is your personal assistant that knows what you like and what's important to you. It helps you to not miss out on the things you love.
Closeup of a man choosing what to watch on TV with a remote control, with TV showing landscape
Sports Alert
Stay on top of your games
Get notifications about your favorite team before, during, and after games. Sports Alert keeps you updated with scores and results, even when you're watching something else.
Three people watching TV screen showing a scene from a fantasy movie with a Sports Alert
AI Recommendation
Get things you might like
Use simple voice requests to get recommendations on movies, TV shows, or channels based on your primary viewing pattern.
Three woman eating sushi while one of them asks LG TV recommendations to watch
Who.Where.What?
Search for what you see
Ask simple questions to get real-time information about actors and places on the TV show you're watching. You can even ask about the clothes being worn and then buy them on the spot.
A Woman watching and asking TV, "Who is he?", "Where is it?", and "What is the beanie?"
*Screen images simulated.