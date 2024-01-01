Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Sensuous Simplicity

Sensuous Simplicity

Design that draws you in. Get immersed with the large 6.1" QHD+ FullVision display, all precisely engineered from metal and glass in a form that feels truly natural to hold.

*Diagonal length : 6.09’’ (in full rectangle), 5.94” (excluding notch region)

Super Bright Display

Super Bright Display

Your world just got a whole lot brighter. The G7 ThinQ packs additional white pixels into the screen for stunning picture clarity and brightness—while maximizing battery efficiency.

AI CAM

AI CAM

The G7 ThinQ provides the creative eye, so you can get your perfect shot. AI CAM analyzes subjects in your frame and provides easy recommendations on how to improve your picture.

*LG G7 ThinQ includes AI Pack 2.0

Super Bright Camera

Super Bright Camera

Get the best out of every moment with a camera so smart, that it knows when it's too dark and automatically increases the brightness of each shot.

Gallery searches are now quick and simple, as all your images are accurately analyzed and sorted into different albums.

Tags <br>1

Gallery searches get simple with automatic tagging and album creation.

Portrait Mode

Portrait Mode

Take artistic pictures or self-portraits that focus on the subject and blur the background for a stunning effect—applied in real time or after the shot is captured.

Dual 16MP Cameras

Dual 16MP Cameras

Super wide-angle lens allows you to capture more of every scene, including large groups or landscapes. Plus, the G7 ThinQ's Crystal Clear Lens dramatically improves dynamic range and low-light capabilities.

Boombox Speaker

Boombox Speaker

The G7 ThinQ uses its inner space as a resonance chamber to amp up the bass and deliver a premium, loud, and room-filling audio experience.

*LG Boombox Speaker is verified by dts

Super Far Field Voice Recognition

Super Far Field Voice Recognition

Now all your questions and requests will be heard loud and clear. The G7 ThinQ picks up your voice from even farther away* and in noisy places like the car, on a boat, or when music is playing.

*Compared with LG G6

DTS : X 3D Surround Sound

DTS : X 3D Surround Sound

7.1 channel surround sound delivers cinematic audio on the go and brings a new sense of realism to your listening experience.

Google Assistant Key

Google Assistant Key

Click the Google Assistant Key and your Google Assistant is ready to respond, press and hold to skip your introductory ‘Hey Google', and double-click to access Google Lens.

Durability

Durability

Take it anywhere, use it anywhere—the military grade design is water, dust, and worry resistant.
