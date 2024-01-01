We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED Wide Monitor (22”Diagonal)
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size(Inch)
21.5" / 54.6cm
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.248X0.248
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time_Typ.(on/off)
5ms
-
(GTG)
2ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub (Signal Input)
Yes
-
DVI-D (Signal Input)
Yes
-
HDMI (Signal Input)
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ] (Signal Input)
Back (horizontal)
-
Headphone Out (Audio Output)
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ] (Audio Output)
Back
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
NOrmal On(EPA)
20W
-
Normal On(Typ.)
25W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
≤0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
≤0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (D-sub)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (D-sub)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (DVI-D)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (DVI-D)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
D-sub
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
-
HDMI
1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
BOTTOM
OSD
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Color Wizard
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black High Glossy
-
B/Cover
Black texture
-
Stand
Black high glossy
-
Base
Black high glossy
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes / -5º ~ 20º
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))
51*19.7*40.9
-
Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))
51 *6.8*31.4
-
Box (Dimension(W*D*H))
57.8*38.3*11.9
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
7.5X7.5
-
Set (with Stand - Weight)
2.6kg
-
Set (without Stand - Weight)
2.4kg
-
Box (Weight)
3.9kg
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
935/1870/2200
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
None
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
TCO
Yes (6.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
Yes (win8)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Option
-
DVI-D
Option
-
HDMI
Option
