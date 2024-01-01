Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27TQ625S-PT

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

front view
LG LED TV Monitor

Enjoy Both TV and Monitor Together

LG LED TV Monitor has dual purpose which combines TV and Computer Monitor, presenting a new way of combining technology with lifestyle.

LG LED TV monitor enabling to enjoy both tv and monitor together

Full HD IPS display bringing a stunning visual experience
Full HD IPS Display

Experience Stunning Visual

27" Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast and sharpness.
LG TV Monitor supporting clear picture at wide angles
Wide Viewing Angle

Clear Picture at Wide Angles

LG TV Monitor with IPS technology delivers accurate colors at wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You can experience the same image projection in your standing or seated position.


Cinema Mode

Make Your Home Cinema

When you want to watch a movie in your own space, Cinema Mode's full visibility makes it possible to capture all the important moments, even in dark scenes.
  • OFF
  • ON
Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in streaming service apps
webOS Smart TV

The Smart Way to Access Content

webOS TV monitor helps to explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connection to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy tailored video content based on viewing history with built-in streaming service apps.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.

AirPlay + Screen Share + Bluetooth
AirPlay + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay (for Apple devices) or Screen Share (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*AirPlay : Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV Monitor.

2 x 5W Stereo Speakers

Immersive Experience

Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built-in stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.

an immersive experience with 2 x 5W stereo speakers

Wall Mountable

Being Stylish & Convenient

Try mounting your TV monitor according to your interior situations and take advantage of the space saving effect.

being stylish and convenient with wall mountable feature

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27

  • Size (cm)

    68.6

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio with DFC

    Mega

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.3114x0.3114

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Response Time

    14ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURE

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • Bluetooth Audio

    YES

  • Built-In Game

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Energy Saving

    YES

  • Eye Comfort Mode

    NO

  • Flicker safe

    NO

  • Gaming Mode

    YES

  • MaxxAudio

    NO

  • Motion Eye Care

    YES

  • Music

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Photo&Video

    NO

  • Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • Time Machine Ready

    YES

  • USB AutoRun

    NO

  • USB Game (Download)

    NO

  • USB Media Player

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • CI Slot

    NO

  • Component

    NO

  • Composite

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    58Hz~62Hz

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Optical Out

    YES

  • RCA Input

    NO

  • RCA Output

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • SCART

    NO

  • Speaker Out

    NO

  • USB

    Yes (USB2.0 1EA)

  • [Location]

    Rear/Side(USB IN)

SOUND

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    YES

  • Dolby Surround

    NO

  • Equalizer

    YES

  • SRS

    NO

  • Speaker

    YES

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    5W

  • Virtual surround

    AI SOUND

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    40W (19V 2.1A)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.4W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Black

  • Color (Front Cabinet)

    Black

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Black

  • Pivot

    NO

  • Swivel

    NO

  • Tilt

    NO

  • Wall Mount

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    692 x 439 x 160

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    612 x 394.8 x 150

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    612 x 368.5 x 73.9

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    468/975/1125

  • Weight in Shipping

    5.2

  • Weight with Stand

    3.55

  • Weight without Stand

    3.5

STANDARD

  • BIS (for India)

    NO

  • CCC (for china)

    NO

  • CE

    YES

  • DTS(DTS 2.0 Channel)

    NO

  • Dolby Audio

    YES

  • EPA

    NO

  • EPEAT (USA)

    NO

  • Erp

    NO

  • FCC-B

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • ISO13406-2

    NO

  • ISO9241-307

    NO

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • SEMKO

    NO

  • TCO

    NO

  • TUV-Ergo

    NO

  • TUV-GS

    NO

  • TUV-TYPE

    NO

  • UL(cUL)

    NO

  • VESA wall mount standard

    NO

  • Windows

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Battery (Remote Controller)

    YES

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • PC Audio cable

    NO

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • RCA 3Line (Gender)

    NO

  • RCA 5Line (Gender)

    NO

  • RF cable

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    YES

SMART TV_WEBOS TV

  • webOS version

    22

  • SoC

    K8AP

  • Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)

    Home

  • Live Zoom

    NO

  • Multiview

    NO

  • Quick Start

    YES

SMARTTV_LG CONTENT STORE

  • 3D(3D Contents)

    NO

  • Apps & Games

    YES

  • Movies(VoD)

    YES

  • My page

    NO

  • Premium

    YES

  • TV Show(Catch-up)

    YES

SMARTTV_LIVE MENU

  • Channels

    YES

  • Recommend

    YES

  • Recordings

    NO

SMARTTV_VOICE RECOGNITION

  • Natural language

    YES

  • Speech to Text

    YES

  • long distance

    NO

SMARTTV_MAGIC REMOTE

  • 3 Mode

    NO

  • Finger Gesture

    NO

  • Hand Gesture

    NO

  • Universal Control

    YES

  • pocket photo print

    NO

SMARTTV_RECORDING

  • External Memory

    YES

  • Internal Memory

    NO

SMARTTV_TIME SHIFT(LIVE PLAYBACK)

  • External Memory

    YES

SMARTTV_WATCH & RECORD

  • External Input Record

    YES

  • External Input watch & record

    YES

  • Smart function using & record

    NO

  • TV watch & record

    NO

SMARTTV_SCHEDULE RECORDING

  • Live menu(Recommand)

    YES

  • Manual

    YES

  • Series recording

    YES

  • Voice

    NO

SMARTTV_MOBILE APP

  • LG TV Plus App

    NO

  • LG TV Remote App

    LG ThinQ

  • Smart Share App

    NO

SMARTTV_MEDIA SHARE

  • Bluetooth wireless headphone

    YES

  • DivX codec

    NO

  • Google Dial

    YES

  • LG Cloud

    NO

  • Network File Brower(DLNA)

    YES (no DLNA)

SMARTTV_SCREEN SHARE

  • MHL

    NO

  • Miracast

    YES

  • WiDi

    YES

SMARTTV_WEB BROWSER

  • Web Browser

    YES

SMARTTV_HBB SERVICE

  • BBC CRB

    NO

  • HbbTV (v1.1)

    NO

  • HbbTV (v1.5)

    NO

  • HbbTV (v2.0)

    NO

  • Tivu On

    NO

SMARTTV_WI-FI B/IN/WI-FI READY

  • Mobile TV On

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI CEC)

    YES

  • Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Wi-Fi B/in

  • WiFi Direct

    NO

TV_FEATURES

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, Original, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, 4-Way Zoom

  • Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

    NO

  • Audio Guidance

    NO

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    YES

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Caption

    NO

  • EPG

    YES

  • F-engine

    NO

  • Hotel Mode

    NO

  • Intelligent Auto

    NO

  • Key Lock

    NO

  • On/ Off Time

    YES

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid
    Standard
    Eco
    (APS)
    Cinema
    Sports
    Game Optimizer
    FILMMAKER MODE
    Expert (Bright space, daytime)
    Expert (Dark space, night)

  • Plug&Play

    DDC2B

  • RS232C

    NO

  • Remote Control

    YES

  • Sleep Timer

    YES

  • TV Linker

    NO

  • Teletext

    NO

  • Triple XD engine

    NO

  • USB Cloning

    NO

TUNER

  • Analog

    Philippine : NTSC Others : PAL

  • Digital

    Philippine : NA Others : DVB

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • LAN

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

RESOLUTION

  • D-sub (PC)

    NO

  • HDMI (PC)

    1920x1080 (Native)

  • HDMI (Video)

    480p, 576p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Location

    Bottom(center)

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Key

  • Key Type

    Tact 1 key

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Off

  • LED Color(Standby)

    Red

OSD

  • Country

    Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam

  • Number of Language

    English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Simplified Chinese

GENERAL FUNCTION(TV MNT)

  • DDC/CI

    NO

  • HDCP

    YES

  • Intelligent Auto

    NO

  • Key Lock

    NO

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • Remote Control

    YES

  • sRGB

    NO

BOX COSMETIC

  • Box Printing Type

    Eco-Friendly

  • Handle

    No (hand hole)

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

