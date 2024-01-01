We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor
Enjoy Both TV and Monitor Together
LG LED TV monitor enabling to enjoy both tv and monitor together
Make Your Home Cinema
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*AirPlay : Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV Monitor.
Immersive Experience
an immersive experience with 2 x 5W stereo speakers
Being Stylish & Convenient
being stylish and convenient with wall mountable feature
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27
-
Size (cm)
68.6
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
Mega
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3114x0.3114
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Response Time
14ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURE
-
Black Stabilizer
NO
-
Bluetooth Audio
YES
-
Built-In Game
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
-
Energy Saving
YES
-
Eye Comfort Mode
NO
-
Flicker safe
NO
-
Gaming Mode
YES
-
MaxxAudio
NO
-
Motion Eye Care
YES
-
Music
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Photo&Video
NO
-
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
Time Machine Ready
YES
-
USB AutoRun
NO
-
USB Game (Download)
NO
-
USB Media Player
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
CI Slot
NO
-
Component
NO
-
Composite
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DisplayPort
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
58Hz~62Hz
-
Headphone out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Optical Out
YES
-
RCA Input
NO
-
RCA Output
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
SCART
NO
-
Speaker Out
NO
-
USB
Yes (USB2.0 1EA)
-
[Location]
Rear/Side(USB IN)
SOUND
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
YES
-
Dolby Surround
NO
-
Equalizer
YES
-
SRS
NO
-
Speaker
YES
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
5W
-
Virtual surround
AI SOUND
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
40W (19V 2.1A)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Base Detachable
YES
-
Color (Back Cover)
Black
-
Color (Front Cabinet)
Black
-
Color (Stand Base)
Black
-
Pivot
NO
-
Swivel
NO
-
Tilt
NO
-
Wall Mount
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
692 x 439 x 160
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
612 x 394.8 x 150
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
612 x 368.5 x 73.9
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
468/975/1125
-
Weight in Shipping
5.2
-
Weight with Stand
3.55
-
Weight without Stand
3.5
STANDARD
-
BIS (for India)
NO
-
CCC (for china)
NO
-
CE
YES
-
DTS(DTS 2.0 Channel)
NO
-
Dolby Audio
YES
-
EPA
NO
-
EPEAT (USA)
NO
-
Erp
NO
-
FCC-B
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
ISO13406-2
NO
-
ISO9241-307
NO
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NO
-
SEMKO
NO
-
TCO
NO
-
TUV-Ergo
NO
-
TUV-GS
NO
-
TUV-TYPE
NO
-
UL(cUL)
NO
-
VESA wall mount standard
NO
-
Windows
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
YES
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
PC Audio cable
NO
-
Power Cord
Depend on Country
-
RCA 3Line (Gender)
NO
-
RCA 5Line (Gender)
NO
-
RF cable
NO
-
Remote Controller
YES
SMART TV_WEBOS TV
-
webOS version
22
-
SoC
K8AP
-
Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)
Home
-
Live Zoom
NO
-
Multiview
NO
-
Quick Start
YES
SMARTTV_LG CONTENT STORE
-
3D(3D Contents)
NO
-
Apps & Games
YES
-
Movies(VoD)
YES
-
My page
NO
-
Premium
YES
-
TV Show(Catch-up)
YES
SMARTTV_LIVE MENU
-
Channels
YES
-
Recommend
YES
-
Recordings
NO
SMARTTV_VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Natural language
YES
-
Speech to Text
YES
-
long distance
NO
SMARTTV_MAGIC REMOTE
-
3 Mode
NO
-
Finger Gesture
NO
-
Hand Gesture
NO
-
Universal Control
YES
-
pocket photo print
NO
SMARTTV_RECORDING
-
External Memory
YES
-
Internal Memory
NO
SMARTTV_TIME SHIFT(LIVE PLAYBACK)
-
External Memory
YES
SMARTTV_WATCH & RECORD
-
External Input Record
YES
-
External Input watch & record
YES
-
Smart function using & record
NO
-
TV watch & record
NO
SMARTTV_SCHEDULE RECORDING
-
Live menu(Recommand)
YES
-
Manual
YES
-
Series recording
YES
-
Voice
NO
SMARTTV_MOBILE APP
-
LG TV Plus App
NO
-
LG TV Remote App
LG ThinQ
-
Smart Share App
NO
SMARTTV_MEDIA SHARE
-
Bluetooth wireless headphone
YES
-
DivX codec
NO
-
Google Dial
YES
-
LG Cloud
NO
-
Network File Brower(DLNA)
YES (no DLNA)
SMARTTV_SCREEN SHARE
-
MHL
NO
-
Miracast
YES
-
WiDi
YES
SMARTTV_WEB BROWSER
-
Web Browser
YES
SMARTTV_HBB SERVICE
-
BBC CRB
NO
-
HbbTV (v1.1)
NO
-
HbbTV (v1.5)
NO
-
HbbTV (v2.0)
NO
-
Tivu On
NO
SMARTTV_WI-FI B/IN/WI-FI READY
-
Mobile TV On
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI CEC)
YES
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Wi-Fi B/in
-
WiFi Direct
NO
TV_FEATURES
-
ARC-PC
16:9, Original, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, 4-Way Zoom
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
NO
-
Audio Guidance
NO
-
Auto / Manual Clock
YES
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Caption
NO
-
EPG
YES
-
F-engine
NO
-
Hotel Mode
NO
-
Intelligent Auto
NO
-
Key Lock
NO
-
On/ Off Time
YES
-
Picture Mode
Vivid
Standard
Eco
(APS)
Cinema
Sports
Game Optimizer
FILMMAKER MODE
Expert (Bright space, daytime)
Expert (Dark space, night)
-
Plug&Play
DDC2B
-
RS232C
NO
-
Remote Control
YES
-
Sleep Timer
YES
-
TV Linker
NO
-
Teletext
NO
-
Triple XD engine
NO
-
USB Cloning
NO
TUNER
-
Analog
Philippine : NTSC Others : PAL
-
Digital
Philippine : NA Others : DVB
NETWORK
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
LAN
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
RESOLUTION
-
D-sub (PC)
NO
-
HDMI (PC)
1920x1080 (Native)
-
HDMI (Video)
480p, 576p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Location
Bottom(center)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
-
Key Type
Tact 1 key
-
LED Color(On mode)
Off
-
LED Color(Standby)
Red
OSD
-
Country
Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam
-
Number of Language
English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Simplified Chinese
GENERAL FUNCTION(TV MNT)
-
DDC/CI
NO
-
HDCP
YES
-
Intelligent Auto
NO
-
Key Lock
NO
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Remote Control
YES
-
sRGB
NO
BOX COSMETIC
-
Box Printing Type
Eco-Friendly
-
Handle
No (hand hole)
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
