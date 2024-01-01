Wide Viewing Angle Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
FEATURE

  • Size (Inch/cm) (Multi)

    27.5"/69.8cm

  • Panel Type (Multi)

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931) (Multi)

    0.68

  • Color Bit (Multi)

    8 bit

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors) (Multi)

    16.7 M

  • Pixel Pitch(mm) (Multi)

    0.44484 x 0.44925

  • Aspect Ratio (Multi)

    16 : 9

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • Brightness (Typ.) (Multi)

    200 (typ.) 140 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original) (Multi)

    1200:1(typ.)

  • Response Time_Typ. (GTG) (Multi)

    8ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10) (Multi)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Composite (Signal Input)

    Yes (1EA)

  • Component (Signal Input)

    Yes (1EA)

  • HDMI (Ver.) (Signal Input)

    Yes (2EA, HDMI1.4)

  • USB (Ver.) (Signal Input)

    Yes (USB2.0)

  • [ Jack Location ] (Signal Input)

    Side/Bottom

  • RCA (Audio Input)

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ] (Audio Intput)

    Bottom

  • [ Jack Location ] (Audio Output)

    Bottom

  • Digital (Tuner Input)

    DVB-T/T2

  • Analog (Tuner Input)

    PAL BGIDK SECAM BGDK NTSC M

  • [ Jack Location ] (Tuner Input)

    Side

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Internal

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

POWER

  • Type (w/Watt) (Input/Output)

    PSU (55W)

  • Input (Input/Output)

    100~240 V

  • Normal On(Typ.) (Consumption)

    45 W

  • DC Off(Max) (Consumption)

    <0.5 W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    15.63 kHz ~ 67.5 kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    23.976 Hz ~ 70.08 Hz

RESOLUTION

  • HDMI (PC)

    1366 x 768

  • HDMI (Video)

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Component (Video)

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Composit (Video)

    480i, 576i

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Key

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Off

  • LED Color(Standby)

    Red

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom (side)

OSD

  • Country (Language)

    8 Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam

  • Number of Language (Language)

    21 Arabic, Cantonese, English, French, German, Hebrew, Indonesian, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Maori, Persian, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Tamil

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDCP (General Function)

    Yes

  • Remote Control (General Function)

    Yes

  • EPG (Accessibility)

    Yes

  • Teletext (Accessibility)

    Yes

  • Audio Description (Visual Impaired) (Accessibility)

    Yes

  • Divx HD player (USB Media Player) (Special Function)

    Yes (without DivX codec)

  • Picture Mode (Picture)

    Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Soccer/Game

  • ARC-PC (Picture)

    16 : 9, 4 : 3

  • ARC-Video (Picture)

    Original/4:3/16:9/14:9/Zoom/Full Wide/Just Scan

  • AVL (Auto Volume) (Sound)

    Yes

  • Auto/Manual Clock (Time/Clock)

    Yes

  • On/Off Time (Time/Clock)

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer (Time/Clock)

    Yes

  • Auto Off/Auto Sleep (Time/Clock)

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Black Glossy

  • B/Cover

    texture

  • Stand

    glossy+hair line

  • Base

    glossy+hair line

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))

    634 x 183 x 425

  • Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))

    634 x 76 x 385

  • Box (Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))

    705 x 138 x 453

  • Wall Mount (Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))

    100*100

  • Set (with Stand - Weight(Kg))

    3.3

  • Set (without Stand - Weight(Kg))

    3.2

  • Box (Weight(Kg))

    4.9

  • Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC) (Stuffing)

    512/1024/1280

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Vertical

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    No (Hand hole)

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes (attached)

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

