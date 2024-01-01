We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wide Viewing Angle Monitor
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size (Inch/cm) (Multi)
27.5"/69.8cm
-
Panel Type (Multi)
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931) (Multi)
0.68
-
Color Bit (Multi)
8 bit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors) (Multi)
16.7 M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm) (Multi)
0.44484 x 0.44925
-
Aspect Ratio (Multi)
16 : 9
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Brightness (Typ.) (Multi)
200 (typ.) 140 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original) (Multi)
1200:1(typ.)
-
Response Time_Typ. (GTG) (Multi)
8ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10) (Multi)
178/178 (CR≥10)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Composite (Signal Input)
Yes (1EA)
-
Component (Signal Input)
Yes (1EA)
-
HDMI (Ver.) (Signal Input)
Yes (2EA, HDMI1.4)
-
USB (Ver.) (Signal Input)
Yes (USB2.0)
-
[ Jack Location ] (Signal Input)
Side/Bottom
-
RCA (Audio Input)
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ] (Audio Intput)
Bottom
-
[ Jack Location ] (Audio Output)
Bottom
-
Digital (Tuner Input)
DVB-T/T2
-
Analog (Tuner Input)
PAL BGIDK SECAM BGDK NTSC M
-
[ Jack Location ] (Tuner Input)
Side
SPEAKER
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output
5W x 2
POWER
-
Type (w/Watt) (Input/Output)
PSU (55W)
-
Input (Input/Output)
100~240 V
-
Normal On(Typ.) (Consumption)
45 W
-
DC Off(Max) (Consumption)
<0.5 W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
15.63 kHz ~ 67.5 kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
23.976 Hz ~ 70.08 Hz
RESOLUTION
-
HDMI (PC)
1366 x 768
-
HDMI (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Composit (Video)
480i, 576i
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
Off
-
LED Color(Standby)
Red
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom (side)
OSD
-
Country (Language)
8 Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam
-
Number of Language (Language)
21 Arabic, Cantonese, English, French, German, Hebrew, Indonesian, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Maori, Persian, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Tamil
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDCP (General Function)
Yes
-
Remote Control (General Function)
Yes
-
EPG (Accessibility)
Yes
-
Teletext (Accessibility)
Yes
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired) (Accessibility)
Yes
-
Divx HD player (USB Media Player) (Special Function)
Yes (without DivX codec)
-
Picture Mode (Picture)
Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Soccer/Game
-
ARC-PC (Picture)
16 : 9, 4 : 3
-
ARC-Video (Picture)
Original/4:3/16:9/14:9/Zoom/Full Wide/Just Scan
-
AVL (Auto Volume) (Sound)
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock (Time/Clock)
Yes
-
On/Off Time (Time/Clock)
Yes
-
Sleep Timer (Time/Clock)
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep (Time/Clock)
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black Glossy
-
B/Cover
texture
-
Stand
glossy+hair line
-
Base
glossy+hair line
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
634 x 183 x 425
-
Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
634 x 76 x 385
-
Box (Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
705 x 138 x 453
-
Wall Mount (Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
100*100
-
Set (with Stand - Weight(Kg))
3.3
-
Set (without Stand - Weight(Kg))
3.2
-
Box (Weight(Kg))
4.9
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC) (Stuffing)
512/1024/1280
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
No (Hand hole)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes (attached)
-
Remote Controller
Yes
