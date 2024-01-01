Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Meet the UHD 4K HDR Monitor

HDR 10

Meet the UHD 4K HDR Monitor

This monitor is compatible with HDR10 to represent details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.
True Colors and Wider View
IPS with sRGB 98% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS display has extraordinary color accuracy, covering 98% of the sRGB color spectrum. It also has a wider viewing angle, so it's even easier to enjoy true color visuals.
Color Calibrated

Color Calibrated

It is Color Calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen and prevent gradual changes, so it preserves the original intend color.

HDCP 2.2 Compatible

Connect with confidence : This LG 4K monitor is compatible with the latest HDCP 2.2 copy protection, so it will display video from 4K streaming services, game consoles and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc players.

Clearer, Smoother Image

RADEON FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

Radeon FreeSync™ reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.

Customized Modes for Any Game

Customized Modes for Any Game

Users can choose FPS or RTS mode, and customize. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.
Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

LG's Black Stabilizer helps make dark scenes bright so it's easier to find the competition.

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.

Versatile Elegance

Ergonomic Stand

Versatile Elegance

The curved base enhances stability for dependable performance. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and angle of the monitor for comfortable viewing experience. Also, this monitor can be hung on the wall.
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    704 x 518 x 192

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    622.6 x 572.2 x 230.0(↑) 622.6 x 462.2 x 230.0(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    622.6 x 371.0 x 45.8

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.6

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.4

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    41W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    36W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    26W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

