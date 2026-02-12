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25-inch UltraGear™ G5, 200Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

25-inch UltraGear™ G5, 200Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

25G523B-B
Front view of 25-inch UltraGear™ G5, 200Hz FHD Gaming Monitor 25G523B-B
side view
rear view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, height adjustment, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support, and 3-pole H/P out.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor showing the stand attachment area and rear ports
Top view
Front view of the monitor stand and base
Front view of 25-inch UltraGear™ G5, 200Hz FHD Gaming Monitor 25G523B-B
side view
rear view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, height adjustment, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support, and 3-pole H/P out.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor showing the stand attachment area and rear ports
Top view
Front view of the monitor stand and base

Key Features

  • 25-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • 200Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GtG) Response Time
  • HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.), Support 16.7 M Colors
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
More
UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

25-inch 200Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ 25G523B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 25G523B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% color for vivid visuals, smooth gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support, 1ms(GtG) response time for fast-paced gaming, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% color for vivid visuals, smooth gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support, 1ms(GtG) response time for fast-paced gaming, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

SpeedColorUsability

Fluid gaming motion with
200Hz refresh rate

To bring a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.

Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame. 

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 25G523B’s 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 25G523B’s 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1ms (GtG). Quick response
for gameplay.

The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

Comparison image showing reduced motion blur on the UltraGear™ 25G523B with 1ms (GtG) response time for smoother gaming visuals.

Comparison image showing reduced motion blur on the UltraGear™ 25G523B with 1ms (GtG) response time for smoother gaming visuals.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

 

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

Racing scene displayed on the UltraGear™ 25G523B monitor comparing Disabled and Enabled modes, illustrating smoother motion and reduced tearing with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Racing scene displayed on the UltraGear™ 25G523B monitor comparing Disabled and Enabled modes, illustrating smoother motion and reduced tearing with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible is supported via DisplayPort only.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Feel actual combat with
vivid color

Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

Logo of IPS display.

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

Logo of HDR 10.

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

Logo of sRGB 99%.

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colors and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colorful cosmic background.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colors and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colorful cosmic background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

Download

This video shows how to set up your monitor with the LG Switch app.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer enhances visibility in dark scenes, revealing hidden details and improving clarity for smoother navigation through shadowy environments or sudden light changes.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Virtually borderless, visually elevated

Experience our space-efficient design featuring an adjustable tilt base. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.

Borderless design icon.

3-side virtually
borderless design

Tilt icon.

Tilt

Wall mount 100x100 icon.

Wall mount

This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor on a desk setup displaying a game scene, with zoomed-in highlights emphasizing the borderless display design and a sleek floating-like stand.

This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor on a desk setup displaying a game scene, with zoomed-in highlights emphasizing the borderless display design and a sleek floating-like stand.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES (Black)

  • Display Port

    YES (Black)

  • Power Cord

    Black / 1.5m

CONNECTIVITY

  • DP Version

    1.4

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    655 x 134 x 385

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    557.6 x 427.2 x 220

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    557.6 x 324.3 x 46.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    4.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.4

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    62.2

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.0944x0.2802 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Size [cm]

    24.4

  • Color Bit

    8bit

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible (DP only)

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19.0V / 1.7A (32W)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

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