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*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Fluid gaming motion with
200Hz refresh rate
To bring a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.
Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1ms (GtG). Quick response
for gameplay.
The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible is supported via DisplayPort only.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Feel actual combat with
vivid color
Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Virtually borderless, visually elevated
Experience our space-efficient design featuring an adjustable tilt base. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.