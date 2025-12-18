We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its expansive 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) display, UltraGear provides a canvas that can help improve visual clarity and detail. The high pixel density contributes to sharper-looking images and finer image precision, offering a more engaging experience.
Immerse in true colors, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Image shows a split-screen comparison of gaming visuals with synchronization technology disabled on the left and enabled on the right. On the left, the pilot’s view from a futuristic jet is distorted with tearing and stutter, while on the right the same scene appears smooth and fluid with bright motion trails. The header reads “Certified with a widely adopted technology,” highlighting AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
Compact and sleek
Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
2560 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320cd/m²
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR 400
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
865.0 x 435.0 x 140.0
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.2 x 544.2 x 224.5(UP) / 613.2 x 434.1 x 224.5(DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.2 x 364.5 x 49.2
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.1kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.3kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.5kg
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
