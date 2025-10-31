About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraGear™ G4 24-inch 144Hz (overclock) FHD IPS Gaming Monitor | with NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatible, sRGB 99% (Typ.)

24G411A-B
front view
Key Features

  • 24-inch FHD IPS (1920x1080) display
  • 120Hz refresh rate (O/C 144Hz) / 1ms MBR
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™
Front image of the UltraGear™ 24g411a gaming monitor.

24" 144Hz (overclock)
FHD IPS Gaming Monitor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

24-inch FHD IPS 1920x1080, sRGB 99%, HDR 10, 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms MRB, ultra slim design
Display is written in capital letters.

Feel actual combat with vivid color

Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

Space combat game scene showcasing vivid colors with HDR, sRGB 99%, and IPS display on the LG UltraGear monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

HDR 10

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Speed is written in capital letters.
Racing game scene of extremely fast response and a rapid 144Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming motion
with 144Hz (overclock)
(native 120Hz) refresh rate

To bring a 144Hz (overclock) (native 120Hz) refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals,

while minimizing motion blur. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This product supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 144Hz in overclock mode when connected via DisplayPort 1.4. (HDMI 2.0 supports up to 144Hz.)

*Refresh rate and response time may vary depending on the environment, such as content or PC performance (CPU/GPU). DP 1.4-compatible cable and graphics card are required (graphics card sold separately).

A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with the inside of the white square box being clearly expressed and the outside being blurred.

Fast-paced speed
to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* makes smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Split-screen view of a pilot in a fast-paced game, showing smoother and clearer visuals.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Usability is written in capital letters.

LG Switch App

Smarter Control, Seamless Switching by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual 24G411A product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

Virtually borderless design and slim stand base

Ultra-slim design. Almost floating

Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.

Borderless design icon.

Borderless design

with slim stand base

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

'-5~20º

Wall Mount icon.

Wall Mount

100 x 100

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Tilt (-5~20°), Wall Mountable (100x100).

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Display - Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144 (O/C)

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 × 0.2745 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    -

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    220cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1050:1

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    620 x 134 x 385mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.4 x 412 x 220mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.4 x 317.1 x 38.7mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    4.6kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.3kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.4kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2025

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

What people are saying

