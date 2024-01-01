48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
48GQ900-B

Display
UHD 4K OLED Display
Anti-glare & Low reflection
1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio & HDR10
Speed
0.1ms (GtG at Faster)
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)
4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Expand Your Gaming Experience

The UHD 4K OLED display delivers outstanding clarity and realistic picture quality with the assistance of HDR10. Immerse yourself in your games with the large 48-inch screen.

Expand Your Gaming Experience

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

Experience an immersive gaming experience with rich colour expression, wide contrast ratio and fast response time.

  • LED

  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, users can have a gaming experience as intended by the creators.

See Your Game Clearly

See Your Game Clearly

Anti-Glare & low reflection technology provides a better viewing experience by reducing screen distraction from the surrounding environment.

0.1ms (GtG at Faster) Response time

Gaming Speed

0.1ms (GtG at Faster) response time helps reduce reverse ghosting and enables objects to render clearly. Enjoy your gaming experience with smooth movement and fluid visuals.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 0.1ms.

Smooth Gameplay

Smooth Gameplay

120Hz (Overclock138Hz) lets gamers see the next frame quickly and helps images appear smoothly.

4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

LG 48GQ900 is capable of up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) without fuss either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

Play the game with UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O / C 138Hz) refresh rate.

Fluid Gaming

Fluid Gaming


NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

48GQ900 is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor.


AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Gamer-centric Design

The side stand and ultra-slim design helps to deliver an optimised gaming solution for your preferred gaming location.

Gamer-centric Design.

UltraGear™ Remote Control
UltraGear™ Remote Control

Set and Control at Once

The UltraGear™ Remote Control lets you set and control your monitor. Turning it on or off, adjust the sound, change modes and more….
4-pole Headphone out.

Immersive Sound Experience

Experience impressive sound with 2 x 20W stereo speakers. Enjoy your games and have a voice chat simultaneously by connecting your headphones. Immerse yourself in virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Use the On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customise the monitor settings.

Dynamic Action Sync

Black Stabilizer

Crosshair

FPS Counter

LG Calibration Studio.

Accurate Colours

Optimise colour performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio. Make the most of the LG OLED 4K display and its wide colour spectrum.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    47.53

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    330 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (GtG)

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    47.53

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (GtG)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.274 x 0.274

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    330 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    264 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Size [cm]

    120.7193

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(3ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    300 x 200

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Speaker

    20W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1285 x 771 x 173

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    19.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    16.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    15.5

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    253W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    175W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

