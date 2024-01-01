We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor
Expand Your Gaming Experience
-
LED
-
OLED
OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio
With a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, users can have a gaming experience as intended by the creators.
*This model uses a Flicker-free panel verified by UL.
Gaming Speed
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 0.1ms.
Play Game Fully yet Easily
Play the game with UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O / C 138Hz) refresh rate.
*It supports up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Fluid Gaming
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
48GQ900 is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Gamer-centric Design
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Crosshair
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
47.53
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
-
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
47.53
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.274 x 0.274
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
264 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Size [cm]
120.7193
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(3ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
300 x 200
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
-
Speaker
20W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1285 x 771 x 173
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
19.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
16.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
15.5
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
253W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
175W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
