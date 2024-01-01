Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

34WL85C-B

34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    34 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    86.72 cm

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    240cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare, 3H

  • Curved

    Yes

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    YES

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    7W

  • Speaker_Channel

    2ch

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    70W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    81.7W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    814 x 569.5 x 250.8 mm (Up) 814 x 459.5 x 250.8 mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    814 x 359.1 x 92.9 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    986 x 525 x 211 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    8.0kg

  • Weight without Stand

    6.3kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.9kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

