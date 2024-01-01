We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™
Immersive viewing experience
34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Work efficiency
USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)
Multiple ports
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34WR55QK allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34WR55QK in the LG.com Support Menu.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34”
-
Resolution
WQHD 3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA Curved
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100Hz
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt / Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34”
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
VA Curved
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
WQHD 3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
231.8 (per one triad) X 231.8 um
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100Hz
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Size [cm]
86.42
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
1
-
Headphone out
Yes (3-pole)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt / Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 X 568.3 X 260 mm(Up) 809 X 458.3 X 260 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.3kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.9kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5kg
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
2
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
