XBoom Party Bundle
November 8, 2024 - November 30, 2024
Mechanics
Promotions Terms and Conditions:
1. Bundle promotion for LG audio products
2. Applicable to LG.com
3. Promo period will be from November 8 - November 30, 2024
4. Bundle offer will allow consumers to save Php 3,490 as they will get an LG portable bluetooth speaker with their LG party speaker purchase