T&C TV + Soundbar Bundle
|Bundle Discount 1 - 86QNED86TSA + S70TY
|Product
|Model.Suffix
|Promo Price
|TV
|86QNED86TSA
|199,990
|Product
|Model.Suffix
|Regular SRP
|Promo Discount
|Promo Price
|Savings
|Audio
|S70TY
|19,990
|40%
|11,994.00
|7,996
|Regular Bundle Price
|219,980
|Bundle Savings
|7,996
|Total Bundle Price
|211,984
|Total Savings
|23,988
|Bundle Discount 2 - 75QNED80TSA + S65TR
|Product
|Model.Suffix
|Promo Price
|TV
|75QNED80TSA
|105,990
|Product
|Model.Suffix
|Regular SRP
|Promo Discount
|Promo Price
|Savings
|Audio
|S65TR
|16,990
|40%
|10,194.00
|6,796
|Regular Bundle Price
|122,980
|Bundle Savings
|6,796
|Total Bundle Price
|116,184
|Total Savings
|20,388
|Bundle Discount 3 - OELD65C4 + SC9S
|Product
|Model.Suffix
|Promo Price
|TV
|OLED65C4
|99,990
|Product
|Model.Suffix
|Regular SRP
|Promo Discount
|Promo Price
|Savings
|Audio
|SC9S
|44,990
|50%
|22,495.00
|22,495
|Regular Bundle Price
|144,980
|Bundle Savings
|22,495
|Total Bundle Price
|122,485
|Total Savings
|67,485
1. Bundle discount promotion for LG TV and audio products
2. Applicable to LG.com
3. Promo period will be from February 1 to April 30, 2025
4. Bundle discount will give customers up to 50% off on the LG soundbars when they purchase one of the participating TV models