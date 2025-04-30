Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Bundle Discount 1 - 86QNED86TSA + S70TY    
ProductModel.Suffix Promo Price    
TV86QNED86TSA                 199,990   
ProductModel.Suffix Regular SRP Promo Discount Promo Price  Savings 
AudioS70TY                  19,99040%                 11,994.00               7,996
      
 Regular Bundle Price                219,980 Bundle Savings               7,996
 Total Bundle Price                211,984   
      
 Total Savings             23,988
      
Bundle Discount 2 - 75QNED80TSA + S65TR    
ProductModel.Suffix Promo Price    
TV75QNED80TSA                105,990   
ProductModel.Suffix Regular SRP Promo Discount Promo Price  Savings 
AudioS65TR                  16,99040%                 10,194.00               6,796
      
 Regular Bundle Price                122,980 Bundle Savings               6,796
 Total Bundle Price                116,184   
      
 Total Savings             20,388
      
Bundle Discount 3 - OELD65C4 + SC9S    
ProductModel.Suffix Promo Price    
TVOLED65C4                   99,990   
ProductModel.Suffix Regular SRP Promo Discount Promo Price  Savings 
AudioSC9S                  44,99050%                 22,495.00             22,495
      
 Regular Bundle Price                144,980 Bundle Savings             22,495
 Total Bundle Price                122,485   
      
 Total Savings             67,485

 

 

 

1. Bundle discount promotion for LG TV and audio products

2. Applicable to LG.com

3. Promo period will be from February 1 to April 30, 2025

4. Bundle discount will give customers up to 50% off on the LG soundbars when they purchase one of the participating TV models