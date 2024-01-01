Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
11.8 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Door Cooling+ in Platinum Silver

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

11.8 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Door Cooling+ in Platinum Silver

GR-B369NLRM

11.8 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Door Cooling+ in Platinum Silver

(0)
front

The first image shows the refrigerator with the top door open and filled with drinks and produce. The second image shows bright and vivid fruits and vegetables in a group.

LINEARCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Lock in the flavor of fresh for longer with the temperature precision of LINEARCooling™.

*Based on LG internal test results of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. Applies to LGE models GBP32SWLZN. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

DoorCooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on LG internal test results of comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBP32SWLZN). *The result may vary in actual usage. *The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Fresh and vibrant vegetables are shown inside the vegetable crisper drawer.
Moist Balance Crisper™

Lock in the Moisture for the Taste of Crisp

A lattice-patterned box cover keeps fruits and veggies crisp by maintaining the ideal moisture level.

Large Capacity

Large Capacity in Compact Size

Enjoy your groceries inside a fridge that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*Net Capacity.

Square Pocket Handle

 

Elegant & Practical Minimalism

Reversible Door*

 

A Customizable Door to Suit Your Needs

Zero Clearance

 

A Tighter, Better Fit

*Door reversal must be done by an authorized installer or service person. If it is not, the doors will not be covered by the warranty. Service charges may occur. Contact the merchant for details.

A hand holds a phone facing the front with a refrigerator in the background. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app for maintenance alerts.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.

*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application. (NFC function is not operated in iOS).
*Search for the LG ThinQ application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on a smart phone. Follow instructions to download and install the application.
*The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual.
*For the detail, please refer to owner's manual.

Inverter Linear Compressor
Inverter Technology

Efficient Energy Saving

Thanks to LG's Inverter Technology, ensuring market leading efficiency by using less components than conventional compressors. Hence, Inverter Technology has less friction points, making less noise.

*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    335

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1720 x 677

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Bottom Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    335

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    212

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LCD Display

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    71

  • Product Weight (kg)

    62

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1720 x 677

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Metal

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    No

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    1

Our picks for you