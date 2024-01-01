We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11.8 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Door Cooling+ in Platinum Silver
*Based on LG internal test results of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. Applies to LGE models GBP32SWLZN. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on LG internal test results of comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBP32SWLZN). *The result may vary in actual usage. *The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
*Net Capacity.
*Door reversal must be done by an authorized installer or service person. If it is not, the doors will not be covered by the warranty. Service charges may occur. Contact the merchant for details.
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application. (NFC function is not operated in iOS).
*Search for the LG ThinQ application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on a smart phone. Follow instructions to download and install the application.
*The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual.
*For the detail, please refer to owner's manual.
*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
335
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1720 x 677
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Bottom Freezer
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
335
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
212
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LCD Display
No
-
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
71
-
Product Weight (kg)
62
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1720 x 677
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Metal
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
No
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
Yes
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
1
