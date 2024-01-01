We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15.9 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Big Freezing Zone
*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.
*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
450
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 700
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Bottom Freezer
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
450
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
288
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LCD Display
No
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
76
-
Packing Weight (kg)
84
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 700
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Metal
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
No
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
Yes
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
Yes
-
Shelf_Folding
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
1
