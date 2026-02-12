We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
RVF-B183BM
Total No Frost
Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost
Cold air circulates evenly so your fridge and food stays frost-free and fresh. With no need to manually defrost your fridge, it’s always conveniently ready to use.
Fruits in plastic boxes, half is frozen, the other half is not.
Multi Air Flow
Ideal temperatures everywhere
Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it’s stored.
Open lg multi-door refrigerator with multi air flow system, showing cool air circulation for even temperature distribution.
Wide Space
Roomy enough for foodies and families
A large internal capacity lets you store many different foods at once, helping you worry less about running out of fridge space.
lg multi-door refrigerator with wide open doors, showcasing spacious interior and organized food storage.
Fresh Switch
Store various foods at appropriate temperatures
Using a simple control function, you can easily adjust settings for fruits, vegetables, meat and fish to maintain the freshness of your food.
Tempered glass shelves
Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.
*The images shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)
474
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
833 x 1775 x 653
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
FEATURES - InstaView
No
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
474
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
101
Product Weight (kg)
91
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
833 x 1775 x 653
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
Glass
Finish (Door)
Black
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
6
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Shelf_Folding
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
Drawer_Freezer
6 Transparent
