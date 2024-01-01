We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.2 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.
Tempered Glass Shelves
* Based on glass shelves robustness test
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
205
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1400 x 585
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Two Door Top Freezer
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
205
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
No
-
Internal LED Display
No
-
Express Freeze
No
-
Express Cool
No
-
Manual Control
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
44
-
Product Weight (kg)
40
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1400 x 585
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Metal
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Side LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Freezer Light
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
Yes
