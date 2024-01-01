Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.2 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

7.2 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

GR-B202SQBB

7.2 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

Inverter Linear Compressor
Inverter Technology

Efficient Energy Saving

Thanks to LG's Inverter Technology, ensuring market leading efficiency by using less components than conventional compressors. Hence, Inverter Technology has less friction points, making less noise.

*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.

Tempered Glass Shelves

Tempered glasses are strong enough to hold your heavy items up to 150kg.

* Based on glass shelves robustness test

DIMENSIONS

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    205

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1400 x 585

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Two Door Top Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    205

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Internal LED Display

    No

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    44

  • Product Weight (kg)

    40

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1400 x 585

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Metal

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Side LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    Yes

