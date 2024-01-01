We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15 cu.ft, Smart Inverter Compressor, Smart Diagnosis, Hygiene Fresh+™, Fresh 0 Zone, Tempered Glass Shelves, Moist Balance Crisper, Multi-Airflow
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Volume Capacity
15 cu.ft
-
Refrigerant
R600a
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE
-
Total
426
-
Freezer
127
-
Refrigerator
299
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Door Alarm
Yes
-
Multi-Airflow
Yes
-
Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Dimension (WxHxD)
700 x 1680 x 730 mm
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Weight
76kg
-
Packing
81kg
