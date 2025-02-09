Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Deluxe Aircon with AI Kilowatt Manager

HS-09APX3
Key Features

  • AI Air
  • AI kW Manager
  • All Cleaning
  • Plasmaster Ionizer
  • Human Detecting Sensor
  • DUAL Inverter Compressor™
IDEA logo with 'Finalist 2024' text, representing a design award.

IDEA Award

IDEA Award Finalist 2024

Red Dot Winner 2024 logo, symbolizing design excellence.

The Red Dot

LG DUALCOOL, the Red Dot Winner 2024 in the category 'Heating and Air Conditioning Technology'.

AI Air DUAL Vane Proactive energy control All Cleaning

Intelligent cooling, perfectly tuned

Animation of LG air conditioner demonstrating AI Air function, automatically adjusting airflow for user comfort.

AI Air

Animation of an LG air conditioner showcasing Dual Vane functionality for precise airflow control.

DUAL Vane

Animation showing LG air conditioner’s kW Manager function on a smartphone for energy consumption control.

Proactive energy control

Visualization of all-cleaning technology in an air conditioner, showing a self-cleaning process with blue airflow.

All Cleaning

AI Air

Experience smart cooling with AI

AI Air1) tracks your location, checks the temperature, and adjusts airflow to ensure a comfortable environment for you.

LG air conditioner with AI Air senses room temperature and human location, adjusting airflow to maintain the set temperature.
LG air conditioner in a living room features absence detection, sensing no occupants and automatically stopping operation.

Human Detecting Sensor + Absence Detection

Step out, auto power-saving kicks in

If no movement is detected for 20 minutes, energy saving mode will automatically kick in<sup>2)</sup>, helping you conserve energy.
LG air conditioner with AI Air senses room temperature and human location, adjusting airflow to maintain the set temperature.

Radar sensor

Responds to changes, keeping you comfy

Experience consistent comfort as our AI adapts to changes, maintaining a relaxing temperature for you.

Soft Air

Gentle breeze adjusted to your needs

Soft Air3) switches to indirect airflow when your ideal temperature is reached, keeping you comfortable and not too cold.

DUAL Vane

Ideal airflow direction, any-temperature comfort

Dual vane spreads airflow up or down, further and faster4), for ideal comfort in any season.

LG air conditioner with dual vane technology directing airflow for enhanced cooling and heating efficiency.

Longer airflow streams

Cool air gets to you even from across the room thanks to a 22m reach, 22% longer 5)  than our previous models offer. 

Quicker cooling

Dual vanes send cool air upward to cool 23% fasterDual vanes send cool air upward to cool 23% faster4) without feeling drafty. without feeling drafty.

Comfort Humidity Control

Get cozy with comfy humidity

Not too humid, not too dry — air that's just right. Comfort Humidity Control6) helps maintain comfort humidity level for your preferred temperature.

LG air conditioner with comfort humidity control adjusts airflow, working strongly at 80% humidity and easing at 60%.
People sleeping peacefully with the LG air conditioner featuring sleep timer plus for personalized cooling during the night.

Sleep Timer+

Customized sleep mode based on your routine

Sleep Timer+7) learns your temperature and airflow preferences for a tailored sleep mode, ensuring restful nights just for you.

LG air conditioner with AI Manager sends alerts via LG ThinQ app when user-set maximum power limit is reached.

AI kW Manager

Proactive energy savings in your hands

Take charge of your cooling and energy use with proactive, smart control, setting achievable limits for energy consumption8).

LG air conditioner with window open detection reduces operation when a window is opened for ventilation to save energy.

Window Open Detection

Avoid energy loss even during ventilation

Keep your air conditioner on even when circulating the air in your home with a unit that enters energy saving mode when windows are open9).

All Cleaning

All Cleaning brings you peace of mind with total self-cleaning

Effortless maintenance is one tap away with the LG ThinQ10), reaching even those hard-to-access areas.

LG air conditioner with All Cleaning feature cleans and dries the interior before long-term storage during cold seasons.

Auto Clean+

Automatically dries heat exchanger after use

Auto Clean+11) activates after use, blowing air to remove moisture. Runs for up to 20 minutes, adjusting volume for faster drying or quieter operation.

Freeze Cleaning

Keep hard-to-reach areas easy to clean

Freeze Cleaning12) mode makes cleaning inside your air conditioner simple. Thawed ice helps wash away dirty pollutants, reducing harmful bacteria for a fresher home.

White wall-mounted air conditioner showcasing ionizer function and TÜV Rheinland and Intertek logos.

Plasmaster™ Ionizer++

Keeping your space clean, the ionizer removes 99.9% of adhering bacteria, as verified by TÜV and Intertek13).

LG air conditioner with open panel showing a pre-filter capturing dust particles in a close-up view.

Pre-Filter

Big dust particles get trapped at the first line of defense.

Smart air care

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™

Control your air conditioner and receive the latest alerts on the convenient LG ThinQ™ 15).

Simple control with voice assistant

Tell your AI speaker what you need. Simply say, 'Turn on/off,' and the your AI speaker will listen, then the air conditioner will respond.

Connect and control from anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ lets you connect with your air conditioner like never before. Start it easily with just a tap.

Efficient product maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ keeps an eye on your air conditioner, helping you track energy usage and manage everyday maintenance effortlessly.

Man in home office with LG air conditioner connected to a AI speaker for voice control.

Simple control with voice assistant

Tell your AI speaker what you need. Simply say, 'Turn on/off,' and the your AI speaker will listen, then the air conditioner will respond.

Two men using the LG ThinQ app on a smartphone to control a smart air conditioner, adjusting temperature and humidity.

Connect and control from anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ lets you connect with your air conditioner like never before. Start it easily with just a tap.

Woman using the LG ThinQ app with AI Kilowatt to monitor energy usage and view consumption graphs on her phone.

Efficient product maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ keeps an eye on your air conditioner, helping you track energy usage and manage everyday maintenance effortlessly.

FAQ

Q.

How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?

A.

When you turn on the air conditioner for the first time, set it to a low temperature and use a strong wind setting to quickly lower the temperature in the room. Once your room has cooled sufficiently, 25℃ is the optimal temperature to maintain a cool house and save energy.

The DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology enables 40%1) faster cooling and saves up to 70%2) more energy than non-inverter models.

 

1)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO). 

*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃).

2)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO). 

*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).

Q.

What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?

A.

Inverter air conditioners operate more efficiently than non-inverter air conditioners. 

Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises. 

Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures, which means they save more energy than non-inverter air conditioners and enable faster cooling and quieter operation.

Q.

How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?

A.

For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the Pre-Filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the Pre-Filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. Clean an optional filter (Ultrafine dust filter, Fine Dust Filter, Allergy filter etc.) with a vacuum or a soft brush, but do not clean with water. You can use Auto Clean1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2).

 

1)Initial Auto Clean+ setup requires the ThinQ app or remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.

2)When the product is turned off, it automatically sets an appropriate drying time based on the operating conditions. The drying time can be up to 30 minutes and may vary depending on the product. The function is set to off when shipped from the factory. The function may be change without notice. Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.

Q.

How can I reduce electricity bill while using the air conditioner?

A.

You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating. Additionally, using the AI Kilowatt Manager feature of LG air conditioners helps you use the desired amount of power. To use the AI Kilowatt Manager feature, a connection to ThinQ is required, and it is only available on models that support this feature. Please refer to the manual included with the product for more details.

Q.

How do I install the air conditioner?

A.

Among the various types of air conditioners, a professional engineer must install Split type air conditioners because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.

Q.

Can LG air conditioners provide heating as well as cooling?

A.

LG air conditioners have both cooling and heating functions, so they can be used all year round. LG air conditioners use heat pump technology to provide efficient heating.

Q.

How quiet is the air conditioner?

A.

Thanks to LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology, inverter air conditioners are generally quiet. Models equipped with LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology optimize operating noise to maintain a quiet environment. Noise levels can vary depending on each model, so it is advisable to check the noise specifications of each model before purchasing. In general, inverter air conditioners operate more quietly than non-inverter air conditioners.

Q.

What are the benefits of a dual vane?

A.

Providing you with ideal comfort in any season, the dual vanes disperse airflow both upward and downward, reaching farther and faster. With biomimetic technology, the 6-level angle-adjustable dual vanes offer tailored airflow control at your fingertips. 

Strong airflow can be directed from both the front and bottom vanes. The dual vanes can send cool air upward for up to 23% faster cooling without a drafty sensation and direct warm air downward for up to 6% faster heating, avoiding direct hot air.

 

*Date 2023.10 LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode, measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.

*Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane) 

*Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.

*The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    630 / 200

  • Energy Grade

    N/A

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes(4G)

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8851434640896

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • AI Air

    Yes

  • Soft Air

    Yes

AIR PURIFYING

  • Ionizer

    Yes(4G)

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-02

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    S3-Q091L1CB.ATTGLCP

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter & HS-09APX3

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Energy Grade

    N/A

  • kW Manager

    Yes

  • Radar Sensor

    Yes

  • Window Opening Detection

    Yes(ThinQ Only)

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Silver

  • Display

    88 Hidden

FILTER

  • Fine Dust Filter

    Yes

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • Auto Clean+

    Yes

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    HSU09APX3

GENERAL

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    630 / 200

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    895x307x235

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.0

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    24.3

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770x545x288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    27.7

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    61.1

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 60

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Cooling Capacity Max(BTU/h)

    12000

  • Cooling Capacity Rated(HP)

    1.0

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(BTU/h)

    9212 / 2150

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Comfort Humidity Control

    Yes

RAC B2B FUNCTION

  • PI485 Module

    N/A

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Wired Remote Controller

    N/A

