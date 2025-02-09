1.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Deluxe Aircon with AI Kilowatt Manager

When you turn on the air conditioner for the first time, set it to a low temperature and use a strong wind setting to quickly lower the temperature in the room. Once your room has cooled sufficiently, 25℃ is the optimal temperature to maintain a cool house and save energy.

The DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology enables 40%1) faster cooling and saves up to 70%2) more energy than non-inverter models.

1)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃).

2)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).