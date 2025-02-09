1.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Deluxe Aircon with AI Kilowatt Manager

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IDEA Award
|IDEA Award Finalist 2024
The Red Dot
|LG DUALCOOL, the Red Dot Winner 2024 in the category 'Heating and Air Conditioning Technology'.
Intelligent cooling, perfectly tuned
AI Air
DUAL Vane
Proactive energy control
All Cleaning
Experience smart cooling with AI
AI Air1) tracks your location, checks the temperature, and adjusts airflow to ensure a comfortable environment for you.
Soft Air
Gentle breeze adjusted to your needs
Soft Air3) switches to indirect airflow when your ideal temperature is reached, keeping you comfortable and not too cold.
Ideal airflow direction, any-temperature comfort
Dual vane spreads airflow up or down, further and faster4), for ideal comfort in any season.
Longer airflow streams
Cool air gets to you even from across the room thanks to a 22m reach, 22% longer 5) than our previous models offer.
Get cozy with comfy humidity
Not too humid, not too dry — air that's just right. Comfort Humidity Control6) helps maintain comfort humidity level for your preferred temperature.
All Cleaning brings you peace of mind with total self-cleaning
Effortless maintenance is one tap away with the LG ThinQ10), reaching even those hard-to-access areas.
Auto Clean+
Automatically dries heat exchanger after use
Auto Clean+11) activates after use, blowing air to remove moisture. Runs for up to 20 minutes, adjusting volume for faster drying or quieter operation.
Freeze Cleaning
Keep hard-to-reach areas easy to clean
Freeze Cleaning12) mode makes cleaning inside your air conditioner simple. Thawed ice helps wash away dirty pollutants, reducing harmful bacteria for a fresher home.
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
Control your air conditioner and receive the latest alerts on the convenient LG ThinQ™ 15).
Simple control with voice assistant
Tell your AI speaker what you need. Simply say, 'Turn on/off,' and the your AI speaker will listen, then the air conditioner will respond.
Connect and control from anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ lets you connect with your air conditioner like never before. Start it easily with just a tap.
Efficient product maintenance
The LG ThinQ™ keeps an eye on your air conditioner, helping you track energy usage and manage everyday maintenance effortlessly.
FAQ
How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?
When you turn on the air conditioner for the first time, set it to a low temperature and use a strong wind setting to quickly lower the temperature in the room. Once your room has cooled sufficiently, 25℃ is the optimal temperature to maintain a cool house and save energy.
The DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology enables 40%1) faster cooling and saves up to 70%2) more energy than non-inverter models.
1)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃).
2)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?
Inverter air conditioners operate more efficiently than non-inverter air conditioners.
Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises.
Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures, which means they save more energy than non-inverter air conditioners and enable faster cooling and quieter operation.
How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?
For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the Pre-Filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the Pre-Filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. Clean an optional filter (Ultrafine dust filter, Fine Dust Filter, Allergy filter etc.) with a vacuum or a soft brush, but do not clean with water. You can use Auto Clean1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2).
1)Initial Auto Clean+ setup requires the ThinQ app or remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2)When the product is turned off, it automatically sets an appropriate drying time based on the operating conditions. The drying time can be up to 30 minutes and may vary depending on the product. The function is set to off when shipped from the factory. The function may be change without notice. Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.
How can I reduce electricity bill while using the air conditioner?
You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating. Additionally, using the AI Kilowatt Manager feature of LG air conditioners helps you use the desired amount of power. To use the AI Kilowatt Manager feature, a connection to ThinQ is required, and it is only available on models that support this feature. Please refer to the manual included with the product for more details.
How do I install the air conditioner?
Among the various types of air conditioners, a professional engineer must install Split type air conditioners because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.
Can LG air conditioners provide heating as well as cooling?
LG air conditioners have both cooling and heating functions, so they can be used all year round. LG air conditioners use heat pump technology to provide efficient heating.
How quiet is the air conditioner?
Thanks to LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology, inverter air conditioners are generally quiet. Models equipped with LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology optimize operating noise to maintain a quiet environment. Noise levels can vary depending on each model, so it is advisable to check the noise specifications of each model before purchasing. In general, inverter air conditioners operate more quietly than non-inverter air conditioners.
What are the benefits of a dual vane?
Providing you with ideal comfort in any season, the dual vanes disperse airflow both upward and downward, reaching farther and faster. With biomimetic technology, the 6-level angle-adjustable dual vanes offer tailored airflow control at your fingertips.
Strong airflow can be directed from both the front and bottom vanes. The dual vanes can send cool air upward for up to 23% faster cooling without a drafty sensation and direct warm air downward for up to 6% faster heating, avoiding direct hot air.
*Date 2023.10 LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode, measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.
*Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)
*Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.
*The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
630 / 200
-
Energy Grade
N/A
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes(4G)
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8851434640896
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down/Left-Right
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Yes
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
-
Fan Speed
6 Steps
-
AI Air
Yes
-
Soft Air
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
-
Ionizer
Yes(4G)
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-02
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
S3-Q091L1CB.ATTGLCP
-
Product Type & Model Name
Inverter & HS-09APX3
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Reservation
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Energy Grade
N/A
-
kW Manager
Yes
-
Radar Sensor
Yes
-
Window Opening Detection
Yes(ThinQ Only)
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Color(Discharge)
Silver
-
Display
88 Hidden
FILTER
-
Fine Dust Filter
Yes
-
Pre Filter
Yes
-
Ultra Fine Dust Filter
N/A
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
Auto Clean+
Yes
-
Heat Exchanger Cleaning
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
HSU09APX3
GENERAL
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
630 / 200
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
895x307x235
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
11.0
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
24.3
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
770x545x288
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
27.7
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
61.1
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Product Type II
Inverter
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 60
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Cooling Capacity Max(BTU/h)
12000
-
Cooling Capacity Rated(HP)
1.0
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(BTU/h)
9212 / 2150
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
-
Comfort Humidity Control
Yes
RAC B2B FUNCTION
-
PI485 Module
N/A
-
Dry Contact
N/A
-
Wired Remote Controller
N/A
