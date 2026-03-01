1.0HP Split Type Inverter Residential Air Conditioner

1.Energy Saving

-TUV has verified that LG Inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) save up to 70% more energy than non-inverter LG air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

-Test Date: 2016.12, Test Conditions : Test room size: 4.3 m * 7.0 m * 2.3 m, Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 33°C, Outdoor temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 60%, Setting temperature 26°C, Test Method : 26.5°C Reach Time Comparison, Test Model: TS-H2465DA0(Conventional) US-Q242Kxy0(Dual Inverter)

2.Fast Cooling

-TUV has verified that LG Inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cool up to 40% faster than non-LG inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

-Test Date : 2016.12, Test Conditions : Test room size: 4.3 m * 7.0 m * 2.3 m, Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 33°C, Outdoor temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 60%, Setting temperature 26°C, Test Method: Measured power consumption during 8hr, Test Model: TS-H2465DA0,TS-122YD4(Conventional) US-Q242Kxy0, US-Q122Jxy0.

3.Active Energy Control

- The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

- This feature is only available in cooling mode.

- The operation limits the maximum power consumption to 80%, 60%, and 40% in stages, which may result in reduced cooling performance. For stronger cooling, please use the normal cooling mode or Jet Mode.

4.Auto Cleaning

- When the product is turned off, the Auto Cleaning function is automatically activated.

- During Auto Cleaning, the product operates In fan mode For a certain period of time to help remove residual moisture from the heat exchanger.

- Auto Cleaning is activated When the product is turned off.

- The drying conditions inside the appliance may vary depending on the temperature or humidity of the indoor air.

- For initial use, activation of the function via the remote control is required. please refer to the manual included with the product For detailed instructions.