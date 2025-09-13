We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Premium Aircon with AI Kilowatt Manager
1.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Premium Aircon with AI Kilowatt Manager
IDEA Award
|IDEA Award Finalist 2024
The Red Dot
|LG DUALCOOL, the Red Dot Winner 2024 in the category 'Heating and Air Conditioning Technology'.
AI Air
DUAL Vane
Proactive energy control
All Cleaning
AI Air
AI brings comfort designed around you
|Set your location in LG ThinQ™, and AI Air1) checks the indoor temperature to adjust airflow for ideal comfort.
|Soft Air
Gentle breeze adjusted to your needs
Soft Air2) switches to indirect airflow when your ideal temperature is reached, keeping you comfortable and not too cold.
DUAL Vane
Ideal airflow direction, any-temperature comfort
|Dual vane spreads airflow up or down, further and faster3), for ideal comfort in any season.
Get cozy with comfy humidity
Get cozy with comfy humidity
|Not too humid, not too dry — air that's just right. Comfort Humidity Contro5)l helps maintain comfort humidity level for your preferred temperature.
All Cleaning
All Cleaning brings you peace of mind with total self-cleaning
Effortless maintenance is one tap away with the LG ThinQ9), reaching even those hard-to-access areas.
Auto Clean+
Automatically dries heat exchanger after use
Auto Clean+ 10)activates after use, blowing air to remove moisture. Runs for up to 20 minutes, adjusting volume for faster drying or quieter operation.
Freeze Cleaning
Keep hard-to-reach areas easy to clean
Freeze Cleaning11) mode makes cleaning inside your air conditioner simple. Thawed ice helps wash away dirty pollutants, reducing harmful bacteria for a fresher home.
Smart air care
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
Control your air conditioner and receive the latest alerts on the convenient LG ThinQ™14) .
Simple control with voice assistant
|Tell your AI speaker what you need. Simply say, 'Turn on/off,' and the your AI speaker will listen, then the air conditioner will respond.
Connect and control from anywhere
|The LG ThinQ™ lets you connect with your air conditioner like never before. Start it easily with just a tap.
Efficient product maintenance
|The LG ThinQ™ keeps an eye on your air conditioner, helping you track energy usage and manage everyday maintenance effortlessly.
Simple control with voice assistant
|Tell your AI speaker what you need. Simply say, 'Turn on/off,' and the your AI speaker will listen, then the air conditioner will respond.
Connect and control from anywhere
|The LG ThinQ™ lets you connect with your air conditioner like never before. Start it easily with just a tap.
Efficient product maintenance
|The LG ThinQ™ keeps an eye on your air conditioner, helping you track energy usage and manage everyday maintenance effortlessly.
*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.
1)AI Air
-The AI Air can be operated via remote control or LG ThinQ.
-The AI Air is available in both cooling and heating modes.
-While using AI Air, the fan speed and airflow direction are automatically adjusted according to the situation, and AI Air is turned off when the airflow direction is changed.
-Before using AI Air, it is recommended to take a photo of the space with LG ThinQ or set the location of the air conditioner and occupant of the room.
-When AI Air is activated, the radar sensor detects the location of the occupant and automatically activates the direct/indirect airflow.
-The sensing distance of the radar sensor is up to 5m, and there may be differences in the sensing distance depending on the installation and usage environment of the product.
2)Soft Air
-In Soft Air mode, the bottom air outlet is closed and the front air outlet provides indirect airflow.
-This feature is only applicable in Cool/Fan/AI Air mode.
-When operating in AI Air mode, the Soft Air function is automatically enabled based on the room environment.
-To use the Soft Air function alone, it can be manually activated using remote control or LG ThinQ.
-Airflow temperature can only be set on LG ThinQ when using Soft Air mode only, not during AI Air mode.
-When using Soft Air mode only, the lowest room temperature that can be set is 24°C.
3)DUAL Vane
-Date 2023.10.
-Test Conditions: LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode
-Test Method: Measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.
-Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)
-Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.
-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
4)22% longer
-Date 2023.06, Measurement results in LG air conditioner R&D Center,
-Test conditions: Product installation height 1.8m, Jet mode airflow, vane angle P1.
-Test method: Using an airflow measurement probe, measurements were taken at 0.2m intervals from 0.1m to 1.7m in height. The maximum airflow reach distance was determined by measuring the airflow speed for 180 seconds at each point, considering the airflow to have reached if the speed exceeded 0.25m/s for more than 50% of the time.
-Test model: S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)
-Test result: Under the proposed test conditions, the maximum airflow reach distance was confirmed to be over 22m.
-The airflow reach of the LG previous platform-single vane(S3-W18KL33A) is up to 18m.
-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
5)Comfort Humidity Control
-The airflow changes automatically based on the operating environment.
-This function can use through remote control or LG ThinQ.
-This function can set desired temperature only(Humidity is automatically controlled).
6)Sleep Timer+
-Sleep Timer+ automatically adjusts the temperature by analyzing your usage patterns while driving in sleep mode.
-To use the Sleep Timer+ feature, you need to set it up for the first time via LG ThinQ.
-Sleep Timer+ can only be used in cooling mode.
-The airflow strength is set automatically through usage pattern analysis and can be adjusted via LG ThinQ.
-The set temperature range of Sleep Timer+ is 22~28°C.
7)AI Kilowatt
-The "AI Kilowatt" function is available in all operating modes, including cooling, dehumidification, sleep, and even jet mode, except heating mode.
-During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and performance (electricity consumption) limiting operation is performed for remaining period.
-If the accumulated electricity is increase due to over the daily usage time, remaining electricity is recalculated to each days for operate product.
-This function can use through LG ThinQ only.
-If the accumulated electricity within the set period exceeds the target amount, the function is released and changed to general operation mode with a LG ThinQ notification.
8)Window open detection
-The initial setting is off when the product is shipped. This function can be set up through LG ThinQ only.
-The “Window open detection” is available in Cooling and Heating mode only.
-This function operates by detecting sudden changes in room temperature within a short period of time (when a 1.5℃ increase or 2.5℃ decrease is detected within 5 minutes).
-The default energy saving mode operating time is 10 minutes and can be set up to 60 minutes through LG ThinQ.
9)All Cleaning
-All Cleaning can operates through LG ThinQ only.
-When using the All Cleaning function, generating condensed water, Freeze Cleaning, and Auto Clean+ will operate sequentially.
-Models with UV function will have the UV LED activated during the All Cleaning operation.
-The function can be deactivated by stopping operation or changing modes/settings using the remote control.
-The operation time of the All Cleaning function may vary depending on environmental and usage conditions.
10)Auto Clean+
-Auto Clean+ automatically initiates the drying function after the cooling operation ends, and this is indicated by the remaining residue on the product.
-Auto Clean+ can operate in fan mode for up to 20 minutes automatically, depending on the previous cooling operation usage pattern, to help remove moisture from the heat exchanger.
-The internal drying condition may vary based on the temperature and humidity conditions of the indoor air.
-You can select the airflow strength through LG ThinQ to adjust the airflow and drying time.
-Auto Clean+ is activated upon product shipment and can be used without additional settings.
11)Freeze Cleaning
-TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230H9, KR237102, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG.
-This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.
-Test institution: TÜV Rheinland
-Test period: 2023. 04~05
-Test Model: SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)
-Test bacteria: Up to 99.0% reduction rate of "Pseudomonas aeruginosa" confirmed
-This function can be operated through ThinQ only.
-Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.
12)Plasmaster™ Ionizer++
-The TÜV Rheinland has verified that the Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30㎥. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.
-Intertek has verified that the Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30㎥. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.
13)Allergy Filter
-The BAF-verified Allergy Filter removes allergy-causing substances, such as house dust mites, floating in the air.
[BAF Certification]
-Certification Authority: BAF, British Allergy Foundation (Allergy UK)
-Certification Category: For reduction in exposure to house dust mite allergen
-Triggers: Fungi, house dust mites, mould
-Licence No.: 397 Valid until : 31st December 2025
14)LG ThinQ
-LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
-Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
-Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
FAQ
What is a suitable temperature setting for my air conditioner?
When you turn on the air conditioner for the first time, set it to a low temperature and use a strong wind setting to quickly lower the temperature in the room. Once your room has cooled sufficiently, 25℃ is the optimal temperature to maintain a cool house and save energy.
The DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology enables 40%<sup>1)</sup> faster cooling and saves up to 70%<sup>2)</sup> more energy than non-inverter models.
1)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃).
2)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?
Inverter air conditioners operate more efficiently than non-inverter air conditioners.
Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises.
Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures, which means they save more energy than non-inverter air conditioners and enable faster cooling and quieter operation.
How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?
For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the Pre-Filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the Pre-Filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. Clean an optional filter (Ultrafine dust filter, Fine Dust Filter, Allergy filter etc.) with a vacuum or a soft brush, but do not clean with water. You can use Auto Clean+<sup>1)</sup> function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off<sup>2)</sup>.
1)Initial Auto Clean+ setup requires the ThinQ app or remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2)When the product is turned off, it automatically sets an appropriate drying time based on the operating conditions. The drying time can be up to 30 minutes and may vary depending on the product. The function is set to off when shipped from the factory. The function may be change without notice. Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.
How can I reduce electricity bill while using the air conditioner?
You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating. Additionally, using the kW Manager feature of LG air conditioners helps you use the desired amount of power. To use the AI Manager feature, a connection to ThinQ is required, and it is only available on models that support this feature. Please refer to the manual included with the product for more details.
How do I install the air conditioner?
Among the various types of air conditioners, a professional engineer must install Split type air conditioners because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.
Can LG air conditioners provide heating as well as cooling?
LG air conditioners have both cooling and heating functions, so they can be used all year round. LG air conditioners use heat pump technology to provide efficient heating.
How quiet is the air conditioner?
Thanks to LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology, inverter air conditioners are generally quiet. Models equipped with LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology optimize operating noise to maintain a quiet environment. Noise levels can vary depending on each model, so it is advisable to check the noise specifications of each model before purchasing. In general, inverter air conditioners operate more quietly than non-inverter air conditioners.
What are the benefits of a dual vane?
Providing you with ideal comfort in any season, the dual vanes disperse airflow both upward and downward, reaching farther and faster. With biomimetic technology, the 6-level angle-adjustable dual vanes offer tailored airflow control at your fingertips.
Strong airflow can be directed from both the front and bottom vanes. The dual vanes can send cool air upward for up to 23% faster cooling without a drafty sensation and direct warm air downward for up to 6% faster heating, avoiding direct hot air.
*Date 2023.10.
*Test Conditions: LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode
*Test Method: Measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.
*Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)
*Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.
*The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Product Type
Wall Mounted
HVAC Type
C/O
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
810 / 200
Energy Grade
N/A
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Ionizer
Yes(4G)
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8851434640711
COOLING
4way
Up-Down/Left-Right
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Yes
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
Fan Speed
6 Steps
Power Cooling
Yes
AI Air
Yes
Soft Air
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
Ionizer
Yes(4G)
COMPLIANCE
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-02
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
Product Model Name
S3-Q090A1DA.ATTGLCP
Product Type & Model Name
Inverter & HS-09IPX3
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
Yes
Fan Mode
Yes
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
Remote Controller
Yes
Reservation
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
Active Energy Control
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Energy Grade
N/A
kW Manager
Yes
Window Opening Detection
Yes(ThinQ Only)
DESIGN
Color(Body)
White
Color(Discharge)
Silver
Display
88 Hidden
FILTER
Fine Dust Filter
Yes
Pre Filter
Yes
Ultra Fine Dust Filter
N/A
HYGIENE
Auto Cleaning
Yes
Auto Clean+
Yes
Heat Exchanger Cleaning
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
Outdoor Unit Model Name
HSU09IPX3
GENERAL
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
810 / 200
HVAC Type
C/O
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
799x307x235
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
10.2
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
22.5
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
717x495x230
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
19.6
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
43.2
Product Type
Wall Mounted
Product Type II
Inverter
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 60
Refrigerant Type
R32
Cooling Capacity Max(BTU/h)
10407
Cooling Capacity Rated(HP)
1.0
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(BTU/h)
9300 / 3412
DEHUMIDIFICATION
Dehumidification
Yes
Humidity Sensor
Yes
Comfort Humidity Control
Yes
RAC B2B FUNCTION
PI485 Module
N/A
Dry Contact
N/A
Wired Remote Controller
N/A
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Similar Product