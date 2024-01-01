We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1.5HP, Energy saving mode, prefilter, 3M Micro Protection Filter, Auto Clean, MF Condenser, Jet Cool Operation
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Split Type
-
HP
1.5 HP
COOLING CAPACITY
-
kcal/hr (Min - Rating - Max)
13,188 kj/hr
EER
-
Cooling (W/W)
13.7 Kj/h.w
POWER INPUT (RATING)
-
Cooling(W)
960 Watts
POWER SUPPLY
-
ø,V,Hz
1/220-240/60
NOISE LEVEL
-
Indoor Unit (H/M/L/S-Low) (dB(A)±3)
38/35/27/19dB(A)±3
-
Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)
48dB(A)±3
DIMENSION
-
Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
895x285x210
-
Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
720x500x230
NET WEIGHT
-
Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)
9.5kg
-
Outdoor Unit (kg/lbs)
24kg
FEATURES
-
Temperature Control
Thermistor
-
CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)
Yes
-
Airflow Direction(4-Way:Optional)
2-Way Auto Swing
-
Steps, Fan/Cool
3/5
-
Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)
Auto Up & Down
-
Auto Operation(Micom Control)
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Timer
24hr,On/Off
-
Sleep Operation
Within 7hr
-
Soft Dry Operation
Yes
-
Restart Delay(minute)
Yes (3 minutes)
-
Auto Clean
Yes
-
Jet Cool
Yes
