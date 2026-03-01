2.0HP Split Type Inverter Residential Air Conditioner

1.Energy Saving
-TUV has verified that LG Inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) save up to 70% more energy than non-inverter LG air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
-Test Date: 2016.12, Test Conditions : Test room size: 4.3 m * 7.0 m * 2.3 m, Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 33°C, Outdoor temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 60%, Setting temperature 26°C, Test Method : 26.5°C Reach Time Comparison, Test Model: TS-H2465DA0(Conventional) US-Q242Kxy0(Dual Inverter)
2.Fast Cooling
-TUV has verified that LG Inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cool up to 40% faster than non-LG inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
-Test Date : 2016.12, Test Conditions : Test room size: 4.3 m * 7.0 m * 2.3 m, Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 33°C, Outdoor temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 60%, Setting temperature 26°C, Test Method: Measured power consumption during 8hr, Test Model: TS-H2465DA0,TS-122YD4(Conventional) US-Q242Kxy0, US-Q122Jxy0.
3.Active Energy Control
- The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.
- This feature is only available in cooling mode.
- The operation limits the maximum power consumption to 80%, 60%, and 40% in stages, which may result in reduced cooling performance. For stronger cooling, please use the normal cooling mode or Jet Mode.
4.Auto Cleaning
- When the product is turned off, the Auto Cleaning function is automatically activated.
- During Auto Cleaning, the product operates In fan mode For a certain period of time to help remove residual moisture from the heat exchanger.
- Auto Cleaning is activated When the product is turned off.
- The drying conditions inside the appliance may vary depending on the temperature or humidity of the indoor air.
- For initial use, activation of the function via the remote control is required. please refer to the manual included with the product For detailed instructions.