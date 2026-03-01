About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

2.5HP Split Type Inverter Residential Air Conditioner

2.5HP Split Type Inverter Residential Air Conditioner

HS-24IBA
Front view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner HS-24IBA.ATTGLCP
Front view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner with open vane
Right side of the lg wall mounted air conditioner
Right side of the lg wall mounted air conditioner with open vane
Detailed right view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner
Left side of the lg wall mounted air conditioner
Left side of the lg wall mounted air conditioner with open vane
Top-right view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner
Top-right view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner with open vane
Top-left view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner
Top-left view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner with open vane
Bottom-right view of an lg wall mounted air conditioner
Eye-level view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner
Front view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner HS-24IBA.ATTGLCP
Front view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner with open vane
Right side of the lg wall mounted air conditioner
Right side of the lg wall mounted air conditioner with open vane
Detailed right view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner
Left side of the lg wall mounted air conditioner
Left side of the lg wall mounted air conditioner with open vane
Top-right view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner
Top-right view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner with open vane
Top-left view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner
Top-left view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner with open vane
Bottom-right view of an lg wall mounted air conditioner
Eye-level view of the lg wall mounted air conditioner

Key Features

  • Fast Cooling
  • Dual Inverter Compressor™
  • Active Energy Control
  • Auto Cleaning
More

Smarter Cooling, crafted for you

Image of operating LG air conditioner on the wall.

Fast Cooling

Image of a dual inverter compressor

Dual Inverter Compressor™

Image explaining air conditioner energy usage levels with a remote control

Active Energy Control

Image of clean air flow through an air conditioner cooling coil

Auto Cleaning

Fast Cooling

Just one click to a cooler room with jet mode

Get the fast cooling that you need with a click.

The LG air conditioner is operating on the wall.

The LG air conditioner is operating on the wall.

Image of LG air conditioner's dual inverter compressor that can save up to 70% of energy and cool up to 40% faster

Image of LG air conditioner's dual inverter compressor that can save up to 70% of energy and cool up to 40% faster

Dual Inverter Compressor™

Efficient energy use, faster cooling

Delivers reliable performance with balanced energy use-saving up to 70% energy1) and cooling up to 40% faster2).

Active Energy Control

Power your way, save as you need

Save energy with 4-level control, easily adjusted by remote. Power use is shown clearly at each level, from 40% to 100%3).

Image of a wall-mounted LG air conditioner blowing cool air with energy usage chart

Image of a wall-mounted LG air conditioner blowing cool air with energy usage chart

video of LG air conditioner heat exchanger showing fins with condensation and airflow

Auto Cleaning

Always fresh with automatic dry care

Automatically dries internal moisture4), keeping the air conditioner fresh and hygienic.

Image explaining quiet air conditioner cooling compared to rustling leaves and library noise levels

Image explaining quiet air conditioner cooling compared to rustling leaves and library noise levels

Low Noise

Quiet nights with a gentle breeze.

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.

1.Energy Saving

-TUV has verified that LG Inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) save up to 70% more energy than non-inverter LG air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

-Test Date: 2016.12, Test Conditions : Test room size: 4.3 m * 7.0 m * 2.3 m, Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 33°C, Outdoor temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 60%, Setting temperature 26°C, Test Method : 26.5°C Reach Time Comparison, Test Model: TS-H2465DA0(Conventional) US-Q242Kxy0(Dual Inverter)

 

2.Fast Cooling

-TUV has verified that LG Inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cool up to 40% faster than non-LG inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

-Test Date : 2016.12, Test Conditions : Test room size: 4.3 m * 7.0 m * 2.3 m, Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 33°C, Outdoor temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 60%, Setting temperature 26°C, Test Method: Measured power consumption during 8hr, Test Model: TS-H2465DA0,TS-122YD4(Conventional) US-Q242Kxy0, US-Q122Jxy0.

 

3.Active Energy Control

- The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

- This feature is only available in cooling mode.

- The operation limits the maximum power consumption to 80%, 60%, and 40% in stages, which may result in reduced cooling performance. For stronger cooling, please use the normal cooling mode or Jet Mode.

 

4.Auto Cleaning

- When the product is turned off, the Auto Cleaning function is automatically activated.

- During Auto Cleaning, the product operates In fan mode For a certain period of time to help remove residual moisture from the heat exchanger.

- Auto Cleaning is activated When the product is turned off.

- The drying conditions inside the appliance may vary depending on the temperature or humidity of the indoor air.

- For initial use, activation of the function via the remote control is required. please refer to the manual included with the product For detailed instructions.

Print

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • CONVENIENCE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    N/A

  • HYGIENE - UV Nano

    N/A

  • AIR PURIFYING - Ionizer

    N/A

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8851434634888

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    N/A

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Comfort Air

    N/A

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

AIR PURIFYING

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    N/A

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2022-12

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    S3-Q24K2PAL

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Split Wall / S3-Q24K2PAL

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    N/A

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Human Body Detecting

    N/A

  • Low Noise

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    N/A

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    N/A

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    N/A

  • Tropical Night Comport Sleep

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Display

    N/A

  • Energy Monitoring

    N/A

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    N/A

  • ICA(I control Ampere)

    N/A

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    LED

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    N/A

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • UV Nano

    N/A

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UQ24K2PAL

GENERAL

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    10.8

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    23.8

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    870 x 650 x 330

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    36.7

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    80.9

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 60

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    N/A

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Find locally

Experience this product around you.