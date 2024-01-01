Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
HS-24IV

2.5HP, Health Care, Plasmaster 4S (Skin Care, Silent, Safe, Savings), Triple Filter, Plasma Filter, Lowest Noise Level, Auto Clean, Anti-Corrosive Gold Fin Condenser, Jet Cool Operation

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Split Type

  • HP

    2.5 HP

COOLING CAPACITY

  • kcal/hr (Min - Rating - Max)

    23,210 kj/hr

EER

  • Cooling (W/W)

    13 kj/h.w

POWER INPUT (RATING)

  • Cooling(W)

    1,780 Watts

POWER SUPPLY

  • ø,V,Hz

    1/220-240/60

NOISE LEVEL

  • Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)

    45/40/35

  • Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)

    53dB(A)±3

DIMENSION

  • Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    1030x325x250mm

  • Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    870x800x320mm

NET WEIGHT

  • Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)

    17kg (37.48 lbs)

  • Outdoor Unit (kg/lbs)

    60kg (132.3 lbs)

FEATURES

  • Temperature Control

    Thermistor

  • Plasma Filter

    Yes

  • Deodorizing Filter

    Triple Filter

  • CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)

    Yes

  • Airflow Direction(4-Way:Optional)

    4-Way

  • Steps, Fan/Cool

    3/5

  • Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)

    Auto

  • Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)

    Auto

  • Remocon Type

    Wireless LCD

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Sleep Operation

    Within 7hr

  • Soft Dry Operation

    Yes

  • Restart Delay(minute)

    Yes (3 minutes)

  • Auto Clean

    Yes

  • Jet Cool

    Yes

